Celina’s February City Council meeting included multiple zoning decisions that will outline the future of land use in the city.
Here’s a look at what was approved on Tuesday:
Celina Marketplace
The Celina City Council approved zoning a seven-acre piece of land for commercial office and retail use.
The spot, located northwest of Preston Road and Oklahoma Drive, has been dubbed “Celina Marketplace,” according to city documentation. The land was previously zoned for agricultural use.
The Celina Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the rezoning. Madhuri Mohan, planning director with the city of Celina, said there are no immediate plans to develop.
The council approved the rezoning unanimously.
Ariana development
The council approved the annexation and zoning of 149 acres at the northwest corner of Louisiana Drive and future G.A. Moore Parkway.
A presentation from city staff said the development is an expansion of the North Sky development currently under construction to the north. A development agreement was approved by the city council in December to outline future annexation and zoning.
The land, dubbed “Ariana” per city documentation, was zoned to a planned development to allow for single family residential detached use, single family residential attached (townhomes) use, multifamily residential horizontal use and commercial, office and retail.
The project entails a minimum of five acres of commercial development along Louisiana Drive frontage. A presentation from city staff said the zoning would allow for a maximum of 180 units of horizontal multifamily development. The single family detached development would include a mix of lot sizes.
The zoning was unanimously recommended for approval by the planning and zoning commission.
The annexation and zoning were approved unanimously by the city council.
Preston 450
The council also approved the annexation and zoning of a 12-acre piece of land at the northeast corner of Kristina Court and Mark Alexander Court.
The approved zoning allows for a single family — residential estate use, allowing the land to be subdivided into minimum one-acre lots.
A presentation from city staff said the applicant will dedicate right of way when required and will improve roadway, water and storm infrastructure. A presented concept plan indicated that there are approximately nine lots planned for the land.
A development agreement was approved by the city council in December, and the items on this month’s agenda came with recommendation for approval from the planning and zoning commission.
The council’s vote for both items was unanimous.
Glory Villas
The Celina City Council approved the zoning of a 22-acre piece of land for single family attached residential (townhome) use on Tuesday.
The land is located south of Sunset Boulevard and roughly 735 feet east of K.C. Robinson Lane. The land was annexed in 2017 and was previously zoned for agricultural use.
“The applicant with the townhome development is proposing a variety of mews products,” said Dustin McAfee, executive director of development services with the city. “These help create a more active and engaging open space for the residents.”
The zoning item came with a recommendation for approval from the planning and zoning commission.
“Townhomes promote a housing choice, which is discussed in the comprehensive plan,” McAfee said.
The city council approved the item unanimously.
