Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the City of Anna for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending on September 30, 2021. This is the third year the city has received the award.
An impartial panel judged the report to meet the program’s high standards, which include demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
“It is an honor to receive the GFOA award. It is rewarding for the team to be recognized for their hard work and diligence. We are committed to good accounting practices and building trust in our community,” said Alan Guard, City of Anna Finance Director.
The GFOA is a major professional association that provides best practices, professional development, resources and practical research to more than 21,000 government finance professionals and officials throughout North America.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
