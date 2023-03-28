Screen Shot 2023-03-28 at 12.04.07 PM.png

Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the City of Anna for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending on September 30, 2021. This is the third year the city has received the award.

An impartial panel judged the report to meet the program’s high standards, which include demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

