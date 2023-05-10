On May 4, officials with Ladera Active Adult Community, the Town of Prosper and others broke ground on the Ladera 55+ active adult community which will feature 240 homes at build out along with three miles of walking trails and a 3,600 square-foot amenity building.
Ladera Active Adult Community hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, May 4 with several of the homebuyers in attendance, as well as members of the Prosper Town Council, Prosper Mayor David Bristol, County Commissioner Susan Fletcher, and Executive Director of the Economic Development Corporation Mary Ann Moon.
The groundbreaking was rescheduled twice due to weather.
“Third time is a charm,” owner John Delin said. “I figured if we got snow and ice today, I would not even show up. I am so thankful that you all showed up and that we are here together to celebrate. I am thankful for everyone who showed up. You need to turn your head and pretend that you can not see these houses under construction.”
Added Prosper Mayor Bristol, “Prosper continues to grow, not just in one way, but with diversity in single families homes. We are not just the ‘McMansions’ that everyone talks about, but we have these properties for folks who no longer have children in the home and are ready for this type of community living.”
This property was one of several who worked with the Town of Prosper and Prosper ISD to oppose the Hwy 380 bypass going through Prosper. Bristol commended Delin, the owner, for sticking with the project even though, when it was approved by the Town Council, the future was still unknown.
“This project is now off and running, we have already sold 20 homes,” Delin said. “We have a total of 240 when it is all built out. The benefit of living here is having the support of the Town. People who have raised their families here can stay here, but have a home without all the work of a traditional home. We have three miles of walking trails, as well as a 3,600 square-foot amenity building with a pool, grilling area, and pickle ball courts.”
Michael and Gloria Magula have purchased a home in Ladera.
“We are finally breaking ground and we are so excited,” Gloria said. “We decided to move to Prosper because we want to be near all the grandchildren. The neighborhood is very familiar since we have lived in this area for a while. Also, having a home that is maintenance free will be so nice. We like that we are going to be one of the first people in the neighborhood, so will be able to welcome others as they move in. We like to be able to get out and walk safely.”
“I am impressed with the building materials,” Michael added. “They are using quality insulation, which will lower our electric bills. We need that for our extreme weather.”
“We chose Prosper because it already feels like home,” Gloria continued. “There are so many places to shop, which I enjoy. I really feel like the Town of Prosper takes care of all their residents, not just the families with young children.”
Ladera is a 55+, active adult community, located on North Custer Road, North of Hwy 380. Homes start at the mid $400’s. Information about the community is available online at https://www.laderatexas.com.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
