Prosper groundbreaking.jpeg

On May 4, officials with Ladera Active Adult Community, the Town of Prosper and others broke ground on the Ladera 55+ active adult community which will feature 240 homes at build out along with three miles of walking trails and a 3,600 square-foot amenity building.

 Prosper Economic Development Corporation

Ladera Active Adult Community hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, May 4 with several of the homebuyers in attendance, as well as members of the Prosper Town Council, Prosper Mayor David Bristol, County Commissioner Susan Fletcher, and Executive Director of the Economic Development Corporation Mary Ann Moon.

The groundbreaking was rescheduled twice due to weather.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments