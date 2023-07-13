Tracy Heckel

 Courtesy of Jessica Mills Photography

Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, is pleased to announce that Tracy Heckel, executive director of the Prosper Chamber of Commerce, has recently completed her first year at Institute for Organization Management, a four-year nonprofit leadership training program at Southeast Region in Athens, Georgia.

“Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, the U.S. Chamber’s vice president of Institute for Organization Management. “These individuals have the knowledge, skills, and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”

Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

