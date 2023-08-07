There are a variety of clues hinting at what it will mean to be a Walnut Grove Wildcat.
In Prosper ISD’s newest high school, displayed flags are a visual celebration of the 33 countries of origin that represent Walnut Grove High School students and staff. The school colors are a trio of navy, silver and white. The school’s nickname is ‘The Grove,’ and the campus architecture harkens to the classical revival style.
But the true heart of what it means to be a Walnut Grove Wildcat is yet to be determined by the students and staff who will get to help shape both their own histories and Prosper ISD history, both this year and in years to come.
In August, Walnut Grove High School opens a full year ahead of schedule to accommodate PISD enrollment trends. Ahead is the blank canvas of an inaugural school year that will open the door to establishing traditions.
“I think that’s probably one of the exciting thing about opening a school, is you get to see those things develop.” Walnut Grove Principal Dustin Toth said in a district-shared video.
The school will include programs for journalism, fashion, culinary arts and fine arts, forensic science, medical tech, eSports and more, according to the Prosper ISD website.
“We want to use our amazing building to utilize the collaborative spaces to enhance learning opportunities for our kids, provide a positive and supportive working environment for our staff and focus on creating opportunities for our parents and students to feel a personal connection to our campus where they feel known and valued,” Toth told Check Out Prosper.
That includes developing a sense of school spirit, which Toth said contributes to academic success.
“You know, you can feel the special vibe when you walk into a school,” Toth said. “If everyone is on board and genuinely enjoys being there, it creates a unique and welcoming atmosphere. And that's exactly what we're striving to achieve at ‘The Grove.’ We want to foster a sense of identity and school spirit, making our school an even more fantastic place to be.”
Toth previously served as principal of Rock Hill High School during its opening in fall of 2020.
He has his teaching certification in social studies, but he’s taught a myriad of subjects including psychology, sociology and American history, according to previous reporting by Star Local Media. He’s also served as a head baseball coach. He went into the administrative side of education in 2012.
Today, he’s looking ahead to leading Walnut Grove High School through its inception.
“I’m here to support our students, families and the WG staff,” Toth said. “I do not want them to hesitate to reach out if they need help with something or have a question. I am here to help make students’ educational journeys the absolute best they can be.”
Toth noted that the school was built using funds from a 2019 bond referendum passed by Prosper ISD voters.
“Our community demands the best, and I think WG is the latest example of the amazing facilities and programs Prosper ISD provides for our students and families,” he said. “No one does it better.”
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
