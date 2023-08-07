Walnut Grove.jpg

 Courtesy of Walnut Grove High School / Facebook

In Prosper ISD’s newest high school, displayed flags are a visual celebration of the 33 countries of origin that represent Walnut Grove High School students and staff. The school colors are a trio of navy, silver and white. The school’s nickname is ‘The Grove,’ and the campus architecture harkens to the classical revival style.


Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

