On Aug. 9, Prosper ISD will begin a new chapter as the 2023-24 school year kicks off.
The new school year is a chance for the district to both further traditions and embrace its future as some campuses welcome returning students and others host students and staff for the first time.
Here are five things to know as the school year takes root.
The district is opening four new campuses this fall
Prosper ISD is officially opening four new campuses in August.
The Brenda Calhoun Early Childhood School is located on the east side of the district at 450 Luckenbach Drive in McKinney.
The district is also opening its 16th and 17th elementary schools. Lilyana Elementary will open in the Lilyana development in Celina while Dan Christie Elementary will open in the Sutton Fields development, also in Celina.
Prosper ISD is also opening Walnut Grove High School, the district’s third high school, located at 3500 West First St. in Prosper.
Prosper ISD’s new campus opens a year early to keep pace with enrollment
Prosper ISD announced in September that its third high school was opening a year ahead of schedule.
Walnut Grove High School welcomes all four grade levels this year in an effort to relieve overcrowding at Prosper High School.
In the midst of the school’s accelerated opening timeline, a project contractor for construction on First Street was asked to deliver two lanes of new concrete pavement (one eastbound lane and one westbound lane) by Aug. 8.
The town of Prosper has asked the community to access the school from Custer Road to Wildcat Way whenever possible.
Change in elementary school dismissal timing
Prosper ISD elementary school days are now 7:42 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.
Other school times remain the same:
Pre-K school days are 7:25 a.m. to 2:38 p.m.
Middle school days are 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
High school days are 8:45 a.m to 4:10 p.m.
Important dates to know
The first semester of the 2023-24 school year lasts for 83 days, according to the district calendar.
The district has scheduled student holidays for Sept. 1 and Oct. 5-6. School holidays have been scheduled for Sept. 4 and Oct. 9.
Thanksgiving break is scheduled for Nov. 20-24.
The first semester ends on Dec. 15, and the winter holiday is Dec. 18 through Jan. 3.
The second semester lasts for 90 days.
School holidays are scheduled for Jan. 15 and March 29. Student holidays are scheduled for Feb. 19 and April 26.
