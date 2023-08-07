Prosper ISD.jpg

The Brenda Calhoun Early Childhood School is located on the east side of the district at 450 Luckenbach Drive in McKinney.

 Courtesy of Prosper ISD / Facebook

On Aug. 9, Prosper ISD will begin a new chapter as the 2023-24 school year kicks off.

The new school year is a chance for the district to both further traditions and embrace its future as some campuses welcome returning students and others host students and staff for the first time.


Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

