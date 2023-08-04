Dr. Holly Ferguson has been Prosper ISD's superintendent since 2020, but her story with the district began long before that. Her father was a Prosper ISD student in the late 1940s to the early 1950s, and her mother worked for the district for 25 years. Prosper ISD was also where she herself landed her first job in 1998 as a teacher.
Now, as PISD's leader gears up for the upcoming school year, Check Out Prosper took a few moments to ask some questions of the district's superintendent.
What are your hopes for the 2023-24 school year?
My hope is that when each student walks through the doors full of energy and enthusiasm they find a place to connect, to be engaged and continue a love for learning. I hope faculty and staff feel valued, appreciated and supported in their efforts throughout the year. I hope they have a love and passion for their job that their behaviors become contagious, enabling them to make positive differences in the lives of students and contribute to the overall success and growth of each student.
As superintendent, what priorities are top of mind for you going into this school year?
Striving for academic excellence and continuing to keep our students and staff safe is a top priority for this school year. We have over 27,000 students, and each one of them has the potential to enhance their learning. Inspiring and strengthening our educators with the necessary tools to be able to provide innovative and engaging learning experiences to all students. Connecting with families and the community through Prosper Promise which provides opportunities to engage in various ways across the district.
Prosper ISD is opening multiple campuses this August, including the district's third high school. What should the community know about the state of growth and growth management in Prosper ISD?
Growth is a key ingredient in the success of Prosper ISD. With each new student, staff member, and parent that joins our great district we find inspiration and opportunities for new programs in our district. We are opening four campuses this year and continue to develop and break ground on new campuses throughout the years. Our families literally come from all over the world which brings a richness to our campuses that connects us all to the world around us. I realize and appreciate that our families could choose any where to settle their family. And they choose Prosper ISD because of our schools, our teachers and our communities. We are committed to continuous improvement and doing what is best for our families in PISD. We want to maintain the high standard that we have created for our facilities and where we educate our kids.
What are your short-term and long-term goals for Prosper ISD at this stage in the district's growth?
Short-term goals are for everyone in the district to have a great start to the 2023-2024 school year. We are opening four new campuses this fall and are excited to see the looks on the faces of our students, staff and families as they enter these amazing buildings. Long-term goals are to continue to provide fantastic opportunities for our students at all levels by providing top-notch experiences, facilities and technology for student success. We aim to consistently foster the growth of our teachers and staff and provide them with supportive avenues for their professional development.
You have quite a personal history with Prosper ISD — your father was a student here and your mother worked here for 25 years. How has that impacted you in your role as the district's leader?
I have a deep love and appreciation for the rich history in Prosper because of both of my parents. Growing up they both had such fond memories of their time in Prosper ISD, and to have the ability to honor their legacy is like a dream come true. I love Prosper ISD and it is one of my favorite things to talk about. I began my teaching career in Prosper ISD and I believe strongly that starting my career here played a key role in my love and dedication to students, staff and parents. My personal children have attended the district since Pre-K. I have one graduate and one more to go. I feel honored to continue the legacy of excellence. I am so fortunate that I get to be a part of something special each day.
What made you want to be Prosper ISD's superintendent?
I love every aspect of Prosper ISD, but what truly made me want to be the superintendent are the people. The students, staff and parents for many years have set a standard of excellence that is like no others. I go back to the part that PISD is my home. I got into teaching to change the lives of kids in my classroom. My next thought was if I went into administration I could impact the lives of students and staff on a campus. Now, I have the opportunity to make an even larger impact on people's lives. I am able to make more connections, share the history that made us who we are and build more relationships than I ever thought possible. It truly has been a blessing being superintendent of this district.
What is your favorite part of the school year and why?
It is always the first day of school. What I cherish most is observing the mix of nerves and excitement in the kindergarteners and the bittersweet "last first day of school" moments of the seniors posing for photos in front of the school. Everyone is happy on this day. The halls of each campus are filled with endless chatter and excitement that you cannot help but have a smile on your face the whole day. The faculty and staff are ready for a new year and have so much optimism and anticipation for a successful new year. Each campus I visit on this day leaves me with a feeling of joy. It is such a significant milestone for everyone, parents included, as they embark on this incredible journey with their students, full of potential and possibilities.
What is one thing the PISD community should know about you?
It is my honor to serve as superintendent of PISD. The students in this district teach and inspire me every day. I want to make a difference in their lives just as they make a difference in mine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.