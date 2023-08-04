Holly Ferguson

Dr. Holly Ferguson has been Prosper ISD's superintendent since 2020, but her story with the district began long before that. Her father was a Prosper ISD student in the late 1940s to the early 1950s, and her mother worked for the district for 25 years. Prosper ISD was also where she herself landed her first job in 1998 as a teacher.

Now, as PISD's leader gears up for the upcoming school year, Check Out Prosper took a few moments to ask some questions of the district's superintendent. 


