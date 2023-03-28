Copy of Copy of Copy of NEW - 1

The Town of Prosper will be hosting its next New Resident Mixer event from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 6.

The first mixer event was held in September 2022, and more than 300 new residents attended the mixer to learn more about town resources. 

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

