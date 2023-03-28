The Town of Prosper will be hosting its next New Resident Mixer event from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 6.
The first mixer event was held in September 2022, and more than 300 new residents attended the mixer to learn more about town resources.
The New Resident Mixer is an idea that was developed by the Town’s Community Engagement Committee (CEC), a citizen advisory committee formed by the Town Council in 2020. Since its inception, a primary goal of the CEC has been to find new ways for the Town to engage with residents, especially those that may not be familiar with Town services and activities. An idea emerged to find a way to connect with new residents when they first move to Town so they can immediately feel welcomed and involved in the community, and learn about all of the services, programs and activities the Town has to offer.
The New Resident Mixer is held twice per year, in the spring and fall, on the south lawn of the Town Hall grounds, and includes ice cream/snow cones, music, games, giveaways, and information about Town events and programs.
The first event was scheduled for September 15, 2022. Postcard invitations were designed and mailed to all new residents who had moved to Town within the previous six months. The Prosper Parks Department partnered with the Town's Communications Department to provide logistical support and staff resources toward the event. All Town departments were invited to have a booth at the event to showcase their services and meet the new residents. Several decorated their booths, offered a game or activity, and provided promotional items or giveaways. Local nonprofit organizations and the school board were also invited to host a booth at the event. Food trucks serving popsicles and snow cones provided refreshments. Lawn games like cornhole and giant connect four were available for kids, as well as a bounce house. The Prosper Police Department and Prosper Fire Department brought some of their vehicles to show, and the Prosper Library had their mobile book trailer on site so families could sign up for a library card.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.