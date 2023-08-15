Walnut Grove HS

For Walnut Grove High School, the 2023-24 school year means welcoming new traditions, a new football team and a new football booster club. Check Out Prosper spoke with Club President Jason Earp about what the organization will bring to the table.   

What is the goal of the Walnut Grove Football Booster Club?


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments