For Walnut Grove High School, the 2023-24 school year means welcoming new traditions, a new football team and a new football booster club. Check Out Prosper spoke with Club President Jason Earp about what the organization will bring to the table.
What is the goal of the Walnut Grove Football Booster Club?
“Impact.” This one word was what came to mind day one and how to weave this idea into help building this program, brick by brick.
The quote below was reflective of where my heart was at the time. It helped shaped our goals and the desire to help build Walnut Grove’s special culture, brick by brick:
“The heart of a volunteer is not measured in size, but by the depth of the commitment to make a difference in the lives of others.” – DeeAnn Hollis
During my first conversation I had with (Walnut Grove) Head Coach Tommy Allison, he told me his goal was building Walnut Grove into “The Standard.” From then we took both goals: "Impact" and "The Standard," and framed our mission statement to reflect both ideas.
Our Mission Statement:
“We will promote the Walnut Grove Football program to be “The Standard” in supporting players and coaches by providing moral and financial support needed to achieve excellence. We will exhibit good sportsmanship, lead by example, show great character, attitude and leadership, provide financial and sponsorship support, become great community stewards.”
I think this statement sums up our goals in a nutshell, and we won't ever sway away from them. We have an awesome team of go-getters, and every one of them lives up to this statement daily. It’s a true blessing to have these guys!
What activities will the booster club engage in?
Anything football (events, players meals, apparel, you name, it we will help out) however, we also want to make sure we help promote Walnut Grove High School as a whole, its students, the teachers, administration and the community.
What is the best way to get involved in this organization?
Easiest step is to contact me by email at tggcpresident@gmail.com. From there I can get the right people involved and make sure there are no bumps in the road.
What is the Walnut Grove Football Booster Club most excited about for this year?
Wow…That’s a huge question! This being the inaugural year, we’re exited for everything that’s taking place. This team is taking nothing granted, and we're soaking in every single moment that goes by. So far it’s been phenomenal. If you could nail it down to one thing though…it would be building our culture. This place is truly incredible. The culture is different, the energy is different, and it’s contagious. I challenged everyone on our board day 1 to IMPACT everything and anything in our way, and I’m happy to say we’ve all attached that challenge. We’re building something special brick by brick, and this IS “The Standard.”
In your opinion, why is it important to be a part of a school organization's booster club?
I truly believe we all have the ability to impact others. It’s just part of our makeup, our DNA. So when you're part of a booster club, you have the ability to truly impact students in ways you may not see. You have no idea what that could mean in a young person's life, and I’m a living testimony. If it wasn’t for the coaches I had and the great people who were part of the high school football organization in my day…things may have been different. That said, we have that ability to change the trajectory in someone’s life, so why not challenge yourself to step in a booster role? This is bigger than you and me.
