As the 2023 school year and marching band season kicks into high gear, the Prosper Band Booster Club is there to support the Prosper High School Band. The group functions as a nonprofit that comprises all parents of band members.
What is the goal of the Prosper Band Booster Club?
The PBBC strives to support, both physically and financially, the music department of Prosper High School. Our main focus is to raise funds and offer assistance with logistics so the music staff can focus on teaching the students of the band program.
What activities does the Booster Club engage in?
The PBBC helps support anything our band students are involved in: games, marching competitions, rehearsals. Our parents are automatically part of the PBBC once their student enters the band program, and we encourage families to get connected with their Mighty Eagle Band Family. There are opportunities through volunteering in the concession stand, creating props for our competition shows, loading and unloading instruments for travel, and uniform coordination, just to name a few. The Mighty Eagle Band program is the largest student organization on campus with approximately 275 members and requires a large support team both on the field and behind the scenes.
We have several upcoming fun events open to the community that serve as PBBC fundraisers. Aug. 12 features a seasonal wreath-making event. In September, join us as we play bingo at Two29 on the Square in Celina and a silent auction in late November. All profits from these events go to support the efforts of the PBBC such as training with specialized clinicians, prop funding, and fun things like a holiday party, end of year banquet and senior scholarships.
What is the best way to get involved in this organization?
Volunteer and become a sponsor! Just like any non-profit volunteer run program, we need bodies to carry out our purpose. We urge band families to volunteer and extend that same invitation to community members. We welcome the involvement of those who support the band program and want it to be a place where we live out the idea that "We are Prosper. We are One."
Just as important as volunteering is financial sponsorship of the band through the Prosper Band Booster Club. We have levels that fit almost any budget and provide for social media shout-outs, logos on posters, and signage on our traveling trucks. We also look for in-kind sponsorships that could include game-day meals from a restaurant or storage space for supplies and props. The sky is the limit! We would love to feature your business as a sponsor. Reach out to us at fundraising@prosperband.com with your sponsorship ideas.
What is the Prosper Band Booster Club most excited about for this year?
For the second year, Prosper ISD host the Bands of America North Texas Regional Championship at Children's Health Stadium. Taking place on Oct. 14, the competition will feature over 30 bands from across Texas and surrounding states in an all-day competition. The band booster clubs from all three PISD high schools will participate in manning the parking lots, concession stands, loading in bands and general administration of the day. Thousands of people attend the regional championship, which creates some revenue through the concessions for the booster clubs and brings tax dollars into the area for surrounding businesses. Not only will the booster clubs help "run the show," but we will also cheer on Prosper High School, Rock Hill High School and Walnut Grove High School bands as they compete. We encourage the public to attend and support all PISD marching bands.
In your opinion, why is it important to be a part of a school organization's booster club?
The primary reason many actively support the PBBC is it allows a front row seat to their student's love of music. Passing out oranges and water at a rehearsal or placing plumes in shakos provides volunteers with face time with their student and their peers. Volunteers are typically like-minded with the goal of supporting the music program, so it becomes an easy place to connect with other families. Plus, our band directors need the support. They spend countless hours pouring into our students not only musically but helping to shape them into responsible adults. Assisting directors with scheduling or logistics is an easy way to lighten their burdens.
