PBBC Volunteers.jpg

PBBC Volunteers

 Courtesy photo

As the 2023 school year and marching band season kicks into high gear, the Prosper Band Booster Club is there to support the Prosper High School Band. The group functions as a nonprofit that comprises all parents of band members. 

What is the goal of the Prosper Band Booster Club?


Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments