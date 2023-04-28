On May 6, from noon to 4 p.m., Broadway Street in Prosper will come alive for the next Discover Downtown series.
The Discover Downtown: Cinco de Mayo Celebration will include a Mariachi band, margaritas, food trucks, guacamole-making contests, piñatas, face painting and inflatables for the kids.
This is a great opportunity to get a glimpse of the revitalization happening in and around downtown. The Kids Zone is the place to be at 2 p.m. for fun with piñatas. Then put on your culinary sombrero for the guacamole-making contest at 2:30 p.m.! The event is free of charge, with beverages for sale.
Event Schedule
Noon-4 p.m. – Food Vendors Available
1-3 p.m. – Mariachi Band
1-3 p.m. – Face Painters for Sugar Skills
2 p.m. – Piñatas in the Kid Zone
2:30 p.m. – Guacamole-making contest
Parking will be available at Town Hall, 250 W. First St., in Prosper. Plan to enter the parking area from Main Street and park on the north side of the building. Broadway Street will be closed between Crockett St. and Main St. throughout the event.
The Discover Downtown Series is presented by the Prosper Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Prosper Economic Development Corporation (PEDC). The Series continues throughout 2023 with Chrome & Coffee on July 22, the Moonlight Movie on August 11, and Paws on Broadway on September 9. Visit discoverdowntownprosper.org for additional information on Discover Downtown events.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
