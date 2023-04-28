Screen Shot 2023-04-28 at 1.04.44 PM.png

On May 6, from noon to 4 p.m., Broadway Street in Prosper will come alive for the next Discover Downtown series.

The Discover Downtown: Cinco de Mayo Celebration will include a Mariachi band, margaritas, food trucks, guacamole-making contests, piñatas, face painting and inflatables for the kids.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

