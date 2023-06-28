Wednesday, June 28 marked the official grand opening ceremony for the newly-transformed Frontier Parkway, which runs as an east-west thoroughfare and which serves as a boundary between Prosper and Celina. The ceremony Wednesday morning included comments from Prosper Mayor David Bristol, Celina Mayor Ryan Tubbs, Collin County Judge Chris Hill and Collin County Commissioner Susan Fletcher. Both Bristol and Tubbs credited Fletcher for her role in coordinating the project, which was a partnership between the town of Prosper, city of Celina and Collin County.
“Today is the crowning moment of a monumental collaboration that allows FM 1461 and Frontier Parkway to serve as a beautiful gateway for both of these two municipalities,” Prosper Mayor David Bristol said.
The total project cost for the Frontier Parkway expansion is estimated at approximately $34.6 million. Funding was provided through collaborative efforts by the county, municipalities and the North Central Texas Council of Governments, according to information provided by the town of Prosper.
The cut of a bright red ribbon on a Wednesday morning made it official: Frontier Parkway has officially transformed from a two-lane road that included the risk of waiting at train tracks into a four-lane concrete roadway complete with a brand-new bridge.
“Collin County has been anticipating this day for many, many years,” Fletcher said at the ceremony.
The project included addressing such topics as funding, crossing the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway tracks, maintaining existing traffic and coordination with both the Texas Department of Transportation and the North Texas Tollway Authority, Fletcher said.
The result is a roadway that will be able to handle a capacity of 28,000 vehicles per day compared to the 12,000-vehicle capacity that the former two-lane asphalt roadway provided.
“With the continued fast-paced growth for Prosper and Celina, it is clear that Frontier Parkway is a significant transportation facility that will serve the schools, businesses and citizens in the surrounding area in a much safer capacity,” Fletcher said.
The expansion includes provisions for the roadway’s ultimate growth into a six-lane divided roadway that will allow for approximately 45,000 vehicles per day.
“Those familiar with the boundaries of our two cities will certainly understand that coalitions and projects like these take a lot of work, and they don’t end here,” Bristol said. “In fact, we have many other opportunities before us now to continue to work together to make sure that transportation on our shared roads is a safe and pleasant experience for all of our drivers for generations to come.”
Both Bristol and Tubbs highlighted the new roadway’s impact on ease of access to local schools, as well as the positive impact to response times for first responders.
“When moments are so critical, a project like this can be the difference between life and death,” Tubbs said.
Tubbs noted that public safety and infrastructure expansions amid unprecedented growth are top priorities.
“Today gives me great confidence and hope that the town of Prosper and the city of Celina will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder as we work on every shared opportunity to accomplish these priorities for both communities,” Tubbs said.
