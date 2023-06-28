Front Pkwy decication.jpeg

Wednesday, June 28 marked the official grand opening ceremony for the newly-transformed Frontier Parkway, which runs as an east-west thoroughfare and which serves as a boundary between Prosper and Celina. The ceremony Wednesday morning included comments from Prosper Mayor David Bristol, Celina Mayor Ryan Tubbs, Collin County Judge Chris Hill and Collin County Commissioner Susan Fletcher. Both Bristol and Tubbs credited Fletcher for her role in coordinating the project, which was a partnership between the town of Prosper, city of Celina and Collin County.

The cut of a bright red ribbon on a Wednesday morning made it official: Frontier Parkway has officially transformed from a two-lane road that included the risk of waiting at train tracks into a four-lane concrete roadway complete with a brand-new bridge.

Hear from Prosper Mayor David Bristol and Celina Mayor Ryan Tubbs on the impact the improved east-west roadway will have for residents of both communities.
Frontier Pkwy3.jpeg

The total project cost for the Frontier Parkway expansion is estimated at approximately $34.6 million. Funding was provided through collaborative efforts by the county, municipalities and the North Central Texas Council of Governments, according to information provided by the town of Prosper.
Frontier Pkwy2.jpeg

“Today is the crowning moment of a monumental collaboration that allows FM 1461 and Frontier Parkway to serve as a beautiful gateway for both of these two municipalities,” Prosper Mayor David Bristol said.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

