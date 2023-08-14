Prosper hospital.jpg

Children's Health opened its new service center in Prosper on Feb. 6. 

In February, Children’s Health made its role in Prosper’s future official by announcing the opening of its specialty center at the northeast corner of the Dallas North Tollway and U.S. 380.

The move opened the door to a new, closer hub for pediatric care for the Collin and Denton county area.


