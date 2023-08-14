In February, Children’s Health made its role in Prosper’s future official by announcing the opening of its specialty center at the northeast corner of the Dallas North Tollway and U.S. 380.
The move opened the door to a new, closer hub for pediatric care for the Collin and Denton county area.
“The experience has been awesome for us,” said Vanessa Walls, president of the Northern Market for Children’s Health, in a July 26 interview. “We’ve been able to provide care for the community in a way that we had hoped to, and it’s really exceeded our expectations.”
The new facility includes the Children’s Health Andrews Institute, which provides advanced musculoskeletal, sports medicine, fracture and concussion care. It also houses a Children’s Health PM Pediatric Urgent Care location, which opened in January. In addition to the two tenants, the facility also houses a multi-specialty clinic that will allow specialists who work in Plano or Dallas to also come up to Prosper to provide care. The clinic includes services such as urology, cardiology, pulmonology, general surgery, neurology, gastroenterology and ENT/audiology.
Since the facility opened its doors, demand has been a little more than expected, Walls said.
And the building is ready for the future. Of the three stories that currently make up the facility, just the first and third floors are currently in use, Walls said, and the second floor has been held for the future.
Walls, a member of the Prosper community, has a front-row seat to the region’s growth.
“My neighborhood has a lot of young families and kids in it,” she said, “and when you think about the care that they need, it’s a variety of different needs. It is both primary care as well as specialty care. And then certainly athletics are very important in Prosper, and our sports medicine program is there as well. So we feel like we’re right there at the gateway of Prosper with our position there at the tollway and 380, and we’re able then to anchor in with those specialty services that the community’s looking for.”
Featured Local Savings
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.