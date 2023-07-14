The Prosper ISD 2023 Long-Range Planning Committee has recommended that a $2.6-plus billon bond proposal be put before voters by the Prosper ISD Board of Trustees to build new schools, modernize and expand existing school and facilities, reinforce safety and security measures and more.

The board will now review the committee’s recommendation — a total of $2,681,989,233 with no increase to the tax rate — and consider the scope of the timing of any potential bond referendum to put before voters.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments