The Prosper ISD 2023 Long-Range Planning Committee has recommended that a $2.6-plus billon bond proposal be put before voters by the Prosper ISD Board of Trustees to build new schools, modernize and expand existing school and facilities, reinforce safety and security measures and more.
The board will now review the committee’s recommendation — a total of $2,681,989,233 with no increase to the tax rate — and consider the scope of the timing of any potential bond referendum to put before voters.
Eighty individuals from the Prosper ISD community came together to strategize the district’s future needs and advancements as the district approaches the final stages of implementing projects funded by the 2019 bond passed by 85% of district voters.
The committee was led by Dr. Eddie Coulson of N2 Learning. The committee reviewed demographic data, housing information and a comprehensive facilities study before ending at its recommendation to the board. The recommendation will guide the district’s building program over the next five to seven years.
“The Long-Range Planning Committee at its core is about our kids. We want to provide them with the best opportunities and the best facilities and the best teachers and staff possible. The Prosper community set the standard for this long ago. Excellence every way every day,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Holly Ferguson. “As one of the fastest growing school districts in the state that attracts more than 3,000 new students each year, we must continually evaluate our facilities and support systems to determine if our learning environments, equipment and infrastructure are equipped to best support the future for our children and community. The LRPC is invaluable to the planning process because it allows the district to hear from and incorporate many different perspectives from people in the community.”
According to Prosper ISD, the committee prioritized:
• Building new schools to address growth
• Modernizing older campuses and district facilities
• Building additional facilities that support campuses
• Embedding safety and security measures
• Providing technology infrastructure to last into the unknown future
• Providing flexibility in devices to prepare for the unknown future
• Buying land as the district can find it
Committee member Amy Gorgueiro presented the committee’s recommendation to the board. She is a Prosper resident since 2015 and has two current students in Prosper ISD and one graduate of Prosper High School.
“The committee has combed over facts, statistics, growth rates, current challenges, future realities and needs,” said Gorgueiro. “We toured one of the oldest schools in Prosper and saw firsthand the limitations that exist impacting students and teachers today. We have carefully considered our Prosper ISD community's children, our cherished teachers and staff, the exceptional education we provide and have become known for, and the safety of everyone as we continue to grow the rising future generation blessed to call Prosper ISD home. Our goal, as an informed, involved, committed and knowledgeable group of parents and community members, was to bring you a recommendation for a building program agreed upon by the participants.”
Parents and community members have identified the following facilities as essential for driving Prosper ISD forward and providing students and teachers with the best opportunities every day.
BUILD NEW SCHOOLS & SUPPORT FACILITIES
• One early childhood school
• Six elementary schools
• Two middle schools
• Complete high school No. 4
• High school No. 5
• Second stadium (8,000 seat)
• Administration building/professional learning center
• Outdoor learning experience
The combined estimated cost for the six elementary schools and early childhood school is $650,396,260. The elementary schools would be built from 2025-2030, with the early childhood school in 2028.
The estimated cost for the two middle schools, built in 2027 and 2030, is $472,603,031. The estimated cost to complete high school No. 4 in 2025 is $40 million, while the estimated cost to build high school No. 5 in 2028 is
$508,529,783. The second stadium’s estimated cost is $94,896,409. It is planned to be an 8,000-seat stadium. The administration building and professional learning center’s estimated cost is $99,641,229, while the outdoor learning experience facility is estimated to cost $4,744,820.
MODERNIZE / EXPAND EXISTING SCHOOLS & FACILITIES
Modernize eight campuses
• Baker Elementary School, Cockrell Elementary School, Folsom Elementary School, Light Farms Elementary School, Rucker Elementary School
• Reynolds Middle School, Rogers Middle School
• Prosper High School
Expand four campuses
• Rucker Elemetnary School
• Reynolds Middle School, Rogers Middle School
• Prosper High School
• Update current administration building for alternate use
• Renovate turf and tracks
The overall cost to modernize and expand existing schools and facilities is estimated at $425,415,725.
The committee also included the reinforcement of safety and security measures, the purchase of land, providing buses and vehicles for transportation, upgrading technology as part of the recommendation.
