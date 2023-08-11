Cook Children’s is contributing to the vision of making Prosper a pediatric care hub

There is a Sistine Chapel of cows in the entryway of Cook Children Health Care System’s newest medical center.
Up on the ceiling, three winged cows float in a starry sky around a moon, a headnod to the system’s roots in Fort Worth. The entryway also features hallways accessed with lights in reds, greens, purples and yellows. On the floor are playful designs that are also color-coded to help families and staff find their way around the campus. Mural artwork scattered around the campus depicts a variety of themes, and each include a scavenger hunt element, challenging visitors to find the hospital mascot, Peaks, somewhere within the artwork.
This is a facility designed to help children heal, and it’s located in Prosper, Texas.
The location marks the first hospital that Cook Children’s has built outside of its flagship location in Fort Worth, and it opened its doors in January 2023.
The move comes as projections indicate that Prosper will be centrally located when it comes to the next 50 years of growth in North Texas.
“We just felt this was where we were meant to be, and it’s been a great partnership so far,” said Kevin Greene, vice president and administrator at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Prosper. “We’ve cared for over 100,000 kids on this campus, and this is just the beginning. So it really came down to, ‘Where are we going to have the greatest impact over the next 100 years?’”
Today, the medical center in Prosper includes an urgent care center, emergency department, surgery center, retail pharmacy, outpatient lab, sleep lab, imaging center and infusion center. The campus has 15 different specialties represented, including cardiology, neurology, sports medicine, endocrinology, pediatric surgery and more.
And it’s not done evolving yet. Over the next 12 months, plans for expansion include expanding the emergency department from 10 to 20 beds by September; moving the intensive care unit to the second floor at the end of the year; adding a third operating room; increasing the number of medical-surgical beds on the fifth floor from 14 to 24; and adding 24 beds to the fourth floor by May of next year.
“We’re always having those conversations and know it’s just going to be an evolving discussion,” Greene said. “But it all goes back to one thing: What do we need to do to be able to provide great pediatric care close to home for our families?”
Greene noted that Prosper Mayor David Bristol has a vision for Prosper to become a pediatric hub.
“So this is once again a great relationship for each other, because we want Prosper to be seen as that kind of pediatric destination,” Greene said.
When it comes to what Cook Children’s brings to that vision, Greene emphasized the facility’s provision of an integrated healthcare delivery model and bringing a large variety of services to the region.
“We’re bringing a one-stop shop where our families know they’re here for urgent care, but when they’re at that urgent care clinic, and it’s identified that they need to go to the emergency department, that’s right next door,” Greene said. “So we want families to have that access to all aspects of Cook Children’s on one campus close to home.”
Cook Children’s Medical Center in Prosper is located at 4100 W. University Drive.
