Coffee with the Mayor_6.jpg

Prosper Mayor David Bristol gives his presentation on the state of the Town to Prosper residents Wednesday, April 12 at the annual Mayor’s Coffee. This presentation included a broad overview of the budget, current Town projects, upcoming social events, as well as new businesses opening in Prosper. The finale of the presentation was Bristol making the announcement that a new Costco is coming to Prosper.

 Claire Stanley / Check Out Prosper

Prosper Mayor David Bristol gave a brief presentation on the state of the Town to Prosper residents Wednesday, April 12 at the annual Mayor’s Coffee.

This presentation included a broad overview of the budget, current Town projects, upcoming social events, as well as new businesses opening in Prosper. The finale of the presentation was Bristol making the announcement that a new Costco is coming to Prosper.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments