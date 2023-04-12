Prosper Mayor David Bristol gives his presentation on the state of the Town to Prosper residents Wednesday, April 12 at the annual Mayor’s Coffee. This presentation included a broad overview of the budget, current Town projects, upcoming social events, as well as new businesses opening in Prosper. The finale of the presentation was Bristol making the announcement that a new Costco is coming to Prosper.
Prosper Mayor David Bristol gave a brief presentation on the state of the Town to Prosper residents Wednesday, April 12 at the annual Mayor’s Coffee.
This presentation included a broad overview of the budget, current Town projects, upcoming social events, as well as new businesses opening in Prosper. The finale of the presentation was Bristol making the announcement that a new Costco is coming to Prosper.
“The big news is that the Town Council and the Prosper Economic Development Corporation agreed to a development agreement with Costco,” Bristol said. “This will go in at the corner of 1385 and US Highway 380. I talked to the Costco folks last night and they are excited to be in Prosper. By October they anticipate really having dirt moving as they start this build. This will be a full-size Costco, serving communities of Prosper, northern Frisco, Aubrey, Little Elm and the surrounding areas. We have been working with Costco for over a year to get the agreement in place, and we are excited to have them as part of Prosper.”
Over 40 people attended the event, held at Fire Station #2 on the west side of Town.
“It is important to have these events to be able to get out and interact with residents, one on one,” Bristol said after the event. “It is important to the Town to be able to tell the story of what is happening in our whole community. Some people may not get out to the east side of Prosper as much, so this sort of event gives the general information of the Town as a whole.”
Bristol prioritizes speaking about the budget at informational meetings hosted by the Town.
“It is important to tell people where their tax dollars are being spent,” he said. “I want people to know that the tax dollars they are giving to the Town are being used to benefit the whole community. I want to show residents where we are building roads, that we are providing services. Just the fact that we hosted this event at Fire Station #2 shows how we are serving the west side of Prosper.”
Jan Doyle was one of the citizens in attendance at the event.
“I try to stay involved in the community,” Doyle said. “I think this type of event is great for information. These are geared to seniors and are thorough. I moved here in 2011 and have seen a lot of growth since when we moved here. It is interesting to see what is coming to Town. I am part of the Community Emergency Response Team, and have been through Citizen’s Academy. It is important to be involved in where you live.”
Joe Mueller met Mayor Bristol for the first time at the coffee event.
“I know a lot more now than when I got here,” Mueller said. “I am almost 74 but I just installed the Prosper app on my phone. I am using modern technology here. I am excited to have the Costco here because that means more tax dollars coming here into Town. I suggest that others make the time to come to these events. It is a nice way to get an overview of what is going on, especially what activities and parks are being built. I am interested in the Prosper Exchange, so I will attend some of those events. The mayor seems like a solid leader, I am really impressed. He is getting things done.”
Information about upcoming events is available on the Town’s Parks and Recreation website.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.