Earlier this month, Brown & Griffin Real Estate Advisors celebrated a groundbreaking with the Prosper community for its new downtown commercial development.

The commercial building will be a future home to retail, restaurant and office space. It will be located at 308 W. Broadway Street.

Screen Shot 2023-03-15 at 9.35.07 AM.png

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments