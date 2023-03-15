featured spotlight Dirt is moving in downtown Prosper as Brown & Griffin breaks ground Mar 15, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Support Local Reporting - Become a Star Supporter! Earlier this month, Brown & Griffin Real Estate Advisors celebrated a groundbreaking with the Prosper community for its new downtown commercial development.The commercial building will be a future home to retail, restaurant and office space. It will be located at 308 W. Broadway Street. Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Trade The Economy Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular McKinney woman pronounced dead after hit-and-run in Plano Plano’s first speakeasy to open at Preston and Spring Creek McKinney fire results in 'total loss' of two-story apartment building Allen ISD is one among other Collin County districts who are currently protesting the comptroller’s 2022 property value study Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week Most Popular Sports Stories Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week Cowboys Free Agency: Not Signing Leighton Vander Esch & Donovan Wilson? Cowboys 'Outrageous' Move Idea: Bucs' Godwin Trade? Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: Coppell's Lauren Donovan Michael Irvin NSFW 'He Said/She Said' - 5 Legal Questions Trending Recipes Things to Do
