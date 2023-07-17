Coffee and Chrome Prosper.jpg

USA. Summer car show.

 carolo7

Get ready to rev up your engines at Coffee & Chrome!

Car fans and enthusiasts are invited to attend this free car show as the Discover Downtown series continues on July 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with a showcase of fabulous vehicles and exhibits in the north parking lot of Prosper Town Hall, 250 W. First St.

