Get ready to rev up your engines at Coffee & Chrome!
Car fans and enthusiasts are invited to attend this free car show as the Discover Downtown series continues on July 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with a showcase of fabulous vehicles and exhibits in the north parking lot of Prosper Town Hall, 250 W. First St.
Also on site will be breakfast nibbles and drinks from Downtown Prosper businesses. Whether you are showing off your ride or admiring one in the lot, plan to start your engine with fresh-brewed craft coffee by 1418 Coffee and a sparkling mimosa (available for sale) from Prosper Wine House. Come early for the total experience and grab a complimentary breakfast taco, while supplies last, house-made by The Gin. Make sure to stop by the Prosper Parks & Recreation table by 10 a.m. to cast your vote for the People’s Choice Awards. Trophies will be awarded for first place - best in show, second and third Place.
“We are excited to try something new and bring a lot of people out who love cars, motorcycles and coffee while also giving them a chance to visit the Downtown area and businesses,” said Dan Baker, Director of Prosper Parks and Recreation.
Mary Ann Moon, Executive Director of the Prosper Economic Development Corporation, added “Hot weather, hot vehicles and hot coffee! Join us as we host another unique event in Downtown Prosper. ‘Coffee and Chrome’ is family-friendly and guaranteed to be a fun-filled event. We hope to see you at Town Hall, July 22!”
The Discover Downtown series is presented by the Prosper Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the Prosper Economic Development Corporation. Hosted in the heart of Prosper, these events provide opportunities for residents and visitors to see the revitalization and growth happening in Downtown Prosper. The next event in the 2023 Discover Downtown Series is the Moonlight Movie on Friday, August 11. Plan to bring the family Downtown for a showing of the action-packed adventure film, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," games, popcorn, balloon artist and shaved ice. Get the details at discoverdowntownprosper.org.
