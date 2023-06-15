Althea Williams was looking for a sign from God.
After moving to Texas in 2006, the recession had hit the area. Someone had asked her if she’d ever thought about joining the military.
“I said, ‘I always wanted to join the military, but something would keep coming up where I couldn’t join,’” she said.
Following the conversation, Williams planned to sign with an Army recruiter’s office on a Monday. The Sunday before, she went to church hoping for confirmation that she was going down the right path. The service included a Navy seal chaplain and a military-themed stage.
She joined the Army in 2011, at the age of 39.
Through her stint in the military, Williams served in Afghanistan. She lost several battle buddies and returned home with post-traumatic stress disorder. While stationed in Germany years later, she experienced a head-on collision and endured a traumatic brain injury. She was medically retired from the Army in 2018.
“I found myself really trying to find what my purpose was, and then also finding a way to help my veteran sisters and brothers,” she said.
As a result, the Prosper resident started Frisco-based She Vets It, a podcast and online community for female veterans, military spouses and dependents that aims to inform audiences about resources and to build community.
The podcast has featured a variety of guests and topics including women in lending, veterans treatment court, career training opportunities for veterans and more.
Recently, she got a chance to feature an organization close to home.
Last year, Williams’s podcast featured a representative from PGA Hope, a program through the PGA of America that introduces golf to veterans and active duty military. For Williams, a Prosper resident, the organization was ultimately in her backyard: the PGA had moved its home to Frisco and was hosting its first major tournament in May 2023.
“So then that’s when I decided, ‘You know what? I’m going to be part of PGA Hope,’” Williams said. “‘It’s in my backyard. I’m like literally down the street.’”
Williams, who is now a PGA Hope alumna, continues to advocate for the program, which she said helps local veterans connect with each other and to avoid isolation.
“And so getting involved with PGA hope gives them the opportunity to connect with other people, to realize that, ‘You know what? You’re not by yourself. What you’re feeling, they’re feeling too so you’re together,’” Williams said. “and it keeps us accountable to be well, to stay well with each other.”
Her participation with the PGA has expanded beyond her role in PGA Hope -- in late May, she also served as a volunteer at the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, the first major championship at PGA Frisco. Williams served as a marshal.
Looking ahead, Williams said her hopes for She Vets It is to help even more women through the tools, organizations and discussions about entrepreneurship that are available.
She also has hopes for the future of PGA Hope.
“I really want to see if we can get more women veterans out on the golf course,” she said.
She Vets It is available at shevetsit.com.
