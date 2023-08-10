‘I figure I need to invest back in my community:’ A few words with Prosper Mayor David Bristol

When it comes to why David Bristol wanted to be the mayor of the town he lives in, he’ll mention his service in the U.S. Air Force.
“The government paid and trained me to be a fighter pilot for the U.S. Air Force. Traveled all over the world,” he said. “The taxpayers invested a lot of money in me. I figure I need to invest back in my community.”
Bristol moved to Prosper in 2001. He served on the town council from 2004-2008 and later served with the Prosper Economic Development Corporation, including a stint as president. The experience gave him a front row seat to the growth and development that would shape the town’s future.
“All three of my kids graduated from Prosper High School, and the growth of our community has been just critical to me and my family, watching it grow and become the much larger town that it is today,” he said.
He became the town’s mayor in 2022.
Since then, the town of Prosper has experienced a variety of milestones, including undergoing the process of hiring a new town manager; the grand openings of such major locations as Cook Children’s Medical Center and the Children’s Health Specialty Center; the opening of part of the Dallas North Tollway north of U.S. 380; the hiring of 15 new firefighters and five new police officers; the creation of the Prosper Exchange, a forum for civic discussions about a variety of topics; and more.
In the midst of the town’s growth-driven evolution, the Prosper Town Council’s 2023 priorities include accelerating infrastructure; developing the town’s downtown as a destination; ensuring development-ready commercial corridors; providing excellent municipal services; and working towards a growing and diversified tax base.
For his part, Bristol’s not stopping there. Prosper’s mayor also has his five-part vision for how Prosper can be a center of excellence. That includes envisioning the town as a center of excellence for technology, schools, wellness, community and healthcare — particularly in pediatric healthcare.
The town’s continuous growth also opens the door to visioning for Prosper’s economic development.
“We are going to be unique,” Bristol said. “We do not have the same land area as the neighbors all around us, so we are forced to be unique. We are going to look for things that fit our unique character that will then add to the overall impression for Prosper.”
He adds that Prosper serves as a gateway to the PGA Frisco development directly south of the town’s border.
“So even though the PGA is in Frisco, it’s going to have an impact on all of the surrounding communities, specifically us,” Bristol said of Prosper.
He notes that Prosper’s progress doesn’t happen without a cohesive town council.
“When I say I want to make things better for everybody, so do they. It’s a unified town council,” Bristol said. “We may have disagreements about particular items where we think one issue will go this way or that way, but it is a very aligned council in advancing the wishes of the Prosper community. So none of this happens without them.”
As for his own spot in Prosper history, Bristol said he hasn’t thought about legacies — he’s only a year in, he notes. But if pressed, he’ll tell you that he hopes to have left a positive impact and to have made the community better. It’s a goal he’d set no matter what he does, he said.
“If you can’t do something positive and make it good for everybody,” he said, “then I don’t want to do it.”
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
