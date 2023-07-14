1418 Coffee has officially taken root in the downtown Prosper area after celebrating its grand opening in March 2023. The coffee shop, located at the site of a historic post office building, is bringing coffee, treats and live music to the downtown area. After visiting the downtown Plano location and becoming managing partners in 2018, David Bryant and his wife, LeeAnne, purchased 1418 in 2019.
In this Q&A, David Bryant answers a few questions from Check Out Prosper about 1418, the move north and the future of the company.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I am a proud native Texan, from Richardson. We raised our family there. My wife, LeeAnne, and I moved to Celina seven years ago and live in DC Ranch with Lucy, our yellow lab. Our two sons and their families live in Prosper, and our daughter and son-in-law moved to Celina three years ago. My oldest son, Michael is a partner at Blumka Bryant CPA, his wife Bethany is a physicians assistant at a Carrollton family practice. Our son, Matt, is a national director for Kendall Jackson Wine, his wife, Elise, works at Boyer Elementary. Our daughter, Amanda, is a fifth grade teacher at the new Liliana Elementary, and her husband Craig is a coach at Johnson Elementary in Mustang Lakes. Most importantly, we have five perfect grandchildren, Reagan (11), Madison (9), Landry (7), Harper (7) and Easton, who is 16 months old.
What made you want to purchase 1418 in 2019?
We heard about 1418 in Downtown Plano, visited and loved the concept and wanted to open a similar shop in Celina. While we began to look at locations, we heard that the Plano shop was for sale and began working with the owners in the fall of 2018 as managing partners. We purchased the business in the spring of 2019. I had left corporate America a few years before and began a coaching and consulting company. I also spent about six months writing a book that was published in 2018. It was my desire at this stage in my life to have a significant business that was a positive in the community and a legacy to leave to my kids and grandkids.
1418 has its original downtown Plano location and a location in Garland. What made you want to take the brand to Prosper?
It was a God thing, just like the purchase of the downtown Plano location. The opportunity came about to lease the former post office and be part of the growth of the downtown area. As I shared earlier, the area is home to our family and was just the right scenario to bring our growing brand to our home.
Can you tell us about the history of the Prosper building that 1418 now occupies?
In our expansion plans, we look for communities that have a need for a coffee shop like ours and for a building that has character and tells stories. Some people may not know that the post office is the reason Prosper is called Prosper. When it was a small farming community, the town was named Richland, and when it became large enough, applied to have its own post office. When the leaders learned there was already a Richland, Texas they decided to name the town Prosper because it had been a good farming year and they had become prosperous. The building is special, and we have incorporated some of the character into the new look. The indoor store front wall is one of the walls that used to hold post office boxes, and the wood for many of the tables comes from the wood that surrounded the walls in what was the back of the post office. Can you imagine the stories that have come through this building over the years? It is actually the third location for the Prosper post office. The first is the little wooden building in downtown behind the big tree, the second is where Dawson and Claire operates.
What makes the Prosper location of 1418 unique?
Like all 1418 locations, we live by our core values of coffee (best product and best experience), community (serving organizations throughout the area) and compassion (daily asking the question, "Who can we help?")
What is your vision for 1418's presence in Prosper?
We have this wonderful opportunity to sit at the gateway to the heart of Prosper, the downtown area. With that comes an awesome responsibility to create a space for people to consume, connect and create. We take this responsibility very seriously and work hard to deliver products and an experience that serve the town with excellence each and every day.
Tell us about your Broadway coffee blend.
Broadway is our house coffee served daily when basic drip is ordered. It is roasted by our sister company, Celina Coffee Roasters, which we began in 2021. It consists of a wonderful bean from Vietnam. It is the first time we have had an offering from this part of the world, and we love the taste of it. In Plano, it is the same coffee called K Avenue.
What is your favorite thing on the 1418 menu?
My favorite drink offering is an Americano. I also love our dirty chai. In Prosper, we have launched our own bakery and are very fortunate to have Lauren Loafman, whose company is well known as Sugarloaf Bakery, as part of our team. The house-made pastries, deserts and pies have been a resounding success and are now offered in our Plano location and our corporate account, the Hilti North America headquarters in west Plano. It is hard to choose just one food item, but if I must, I would say the lemon blueberry scone. It is one of the top sales items in the company. If you haven’t tried our key lime pie, it is a must. We are excited to continue to deliver excellence in our drink offerings which include our signature drinks, the Purple Haze, the Beez Knees and the David Mason, and now the addition of incredible house made pastries, it takes the game to a whole new level. we call it Coffee+.
What is in the cards for the future of 1418?
I like to tell people we are not on the ground floor of our business, but more like the second floor of a building that has endless potential. We have experienced incredible growth over the past few years and are very thankful and grateful that God has had His hand on us during this unprecedented time in our world. As far as storefronts, we continue to talk about communities like Prosper that have a need for a 1418 in their town. We envision 10 more in buildings that have character and tell stories. Prosper is the model of what we will do in the future. We are honored to have close to 60 employees at 1418 Coffee and Fourteen Eighteen Kitchen, which includes the Hilti location in Tulsa where we operate a coffee shop and cafeteria. We are currently in discussions for our next project or projects. Stay tuned.
