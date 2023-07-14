1418 feature.jpg

1418 Coffee in Prosper is located at 102 East Broadway St.

1418 Coffee has officially taken root in the downtown Prosper area after celebrating its grand opening in March 2023. The coffee shop, located at the site of a historic post office building, is bringing coffee, treats and live music to the downtown area. After visiting the downtown Plano location and becoming managing partners in 2018, David Bryant and his wife, LeeAnne, purchased 1418 in 2019.

In this Q&A, David Bryant answers a few questions from Check Out Prosper about 1418, the move north and the future of the company. 

1418 1.jpg

The coffee shop is located at the site of a historic post office building.
1418 2.jpg

The Prosper location of 1418 is bringing coffee, treats and live music to the downtown area.
