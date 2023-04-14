Prosper garden.jpg

Rucker Elementary School has a unique classroom, unlike any other in the Prosper ISD.

This school, the first elementary school in this district, is home to the Jana Thomson Garden. This garden, located on school grounds, includes herbs, fruits, vegetables, and flowers for cut arrangements. This quiet area allows for students to learn about the garden or have some fresh air surrounded by beauty.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

