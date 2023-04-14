Rucker Elementary School has a unique classroom, unlike any other in the Prosper ISD.
This school, the first elementary school in this district, is home to the Jana Thomson Garden. This garden, located on school grounds, includes herbs, fruits, vegetables, and flowers for cut arrangements. This quiet area allows for students to learn about the garden or have some fresh air surrounded by beauty.
The garden began with a goal of using the resource of land responsibly and using nature to increase student and family engagement. Former principal of Rucker Elementary and former Prosper ISD Trustee Jana Thomson and landscape designer and horticulture expert Suzanne Ouren helped organize the project.
“In 1999, it was my first year as principal here at Rucker,” Thomson said. “When I arrived, there were 425 Prosper ISD students in the only elementary school. Whenever I see land, I see potential. On my campus in another district the year before, we had an Environmental Learning Classroom, and I thought we could have the same here in Prosper. Suzanne’s daughter was in school here, and talked about what we could build in this potential space.”
After grant writing, support from the Town of Prosper, and Prosper ISD, as well as support from the Prosper community, the garden was built in 2001.
“We were excited to have a space for the children to learn about nature,” Ouren said. “We received a solid waste, composting grant.”
“We built this through volunteer efforts,” Thomson added. “Every plant, every vegetable, every piece of wood, all the dirt movement, everything was built from the parents of the children in this school. I would call and ask parents to volunteer their time. Developers would donate the bulldozer time, others would donate the cement, rocks, and the retaining wall. It was amazing. Because the school year was going on while we were building this garden, the children painted rocks, planted bulbs. The children were involved in everything. We even had an Eagle Scout project where a Scout built a worm box we kept in the cafeteria. The kids could see the worms through the acrylic walls and learn about that life cycle.”
The composting, recycling, and gardening projects continued at Rucker through the eight years Thomson was principal. As time progressed, however, and students moved on to different schools, the garden was not maintained. In 2015, through efforts of the Collin County Master Gardeners Club, the Town of Prosper, and Prosper ISD the garden was revitalized and renamed.
Patty Felan is the President of the Master Gardeners Club and said in 2015 the Prosper ISD School Board changed the name of the garden to the Jana Thomson Garden.
“Jana did not know, that was a real surprise for her," Felan said. "We had to get new rain barrels so we are going to have the children put paint handprints on them, to remind us of the children. It is a beautiful garden, with herbs, vegetables, and flowers. We have a Little Library for books and a seed library for people to share seeds.”
Currently, the Master Gardeners of Collin County maintain his garden space. They meet every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. to work in the garden.
“There is a shed full of tools for anyone to use,” Thomson said. “This is a space for the whole community. The local Methodist church will be here one Sunday to work out in the garden as part of their mission. There are times that Scout troops come out. The Town and the ISD work together to make sure that the grass is mowed, the trash is taken out, and they have helped with some of the bigger projects. This really is a community project, bringing in people from different areas of Prosper life together for this space.”
One of the goals of the Master Gardeners is to teach others about gardening.
“This is open for anyone to come out with us,” Felan said. “If there is a group, they can contact me and we will set up a day to work. The biggest problem with a school garden is getting help. We are wanting to encourage the people of Prosper to come and help us. My dream would be for more children to explore the garden, and for more families to come and garden with us.”
“My dream would be for children to use this classroom more, both as part of the school curriculum and with their families,” Thomson added. “This is such an opportunity for engagement and education. The children can research the plants, they can do art projects, measure the vines, track the growth. They can learn where their food comes from, and taste the food from the garden. There is always something to do here: planting, maintaining, cleaning, composting. This is a life cycle and we want the community to see that.
“It is time to infuse new life into this garden. This Town, the district, is constantly evolving. This garden represents that rebirth. This garden will continue to exist and we want more people to be involved in this.”
Prosper residents are encouraged to assist in the gardening efforts at the Jana Thomson Garden at Rucker Elementary by attending a work day. Work days are generally each Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., except in extreme weather. Children’s books for the Little Library can be donated to Rucker Elementary and seeds can be left in the seed exchange. The Master Gardeners of Collin County will have a fundraiser event Saturday, April 15 at from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (or sold out) at the Show Barn at Myers Park and Event Center in McKinney.
