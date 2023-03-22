Lovepacs opens new pantry location in Prosper

Throughout North Texas, families struggle to provide adequate food for their children when school is not in session.
With schools providing breakfast and lunch, and often a snack for children during the day Monday through Friday, those additional healthy meals are often difficult to afford over breaks such as spring break or during the summer months when school is not in session. Recently, during spring break earlier in March, the Lovepacs organization was busy filling boxes to provide for these children in need.
Lovepacs is a non-profit organization that provides food for two meals and a snack over breaks from school, such as spring break. Launched in 2011, the organization provided food for the children of four families. The food provided is healthy, easy to prepare food that children are able to prepare for themselves and younger siblings. At the last large break, the Christmas holiday, over 8,000 children were provided with meals.
Autumn Chavez is the CEO of Lovepacs. “This is a volunteer-led program,” Chavez said. “We are in 18 different communities in the DFW area. We just opened a pantry in Prosper that serves Prosper ISD, as well as Celina and Gunter. We serve in every school in Prosper. One in five kids have food insecurity for one reason or another. There are times that families are having a hard time due to a job loss, divorce, and illness. What I want to remind people is that in your child’s school, and in your neighborhood, there are children that Lovepacs serves.”
“Food insecurity is a huge issue in our area, and people are not aware,” Chavez continued. “You may not know who they are, but I can tell you that there are people struggling to provide food for their families here in Prosper, Frisco, and all around this area. This impacts the children because they are not able to learn, or even have enough energy to play at recess. We know that inflation, especially the rising cost of food, is taking a toll in this area. Over Christmas break we served over 650 families in the Prosper, Celina, and Gunter area.”
Lovepacs opened a new pantry site in Prosper in February. The location of the new pantry is 711 Industrial Way, Suite 65 in Prosper
Lovepacs is volunteer led and Chavez is the only paid employee.
“I am a part time employee, and we nonprofit employees are not paid a lot," she said. "The vast majority of our monetary donations go back to the community. We have eight north Dallas pantry places and these all have rent to pay. We welcome those donations on our website to keep us in our locations.”
“We always need volunteers,” Chavez continued. “We need to have people who pack the boxes for us, and organize the pantry. We need people, businesses, and churches to host food drives for us so that we can have the food to pass out to the children. We also need people to spread the word about us. We want to be able to reach all the families who might need us. Also we do not spend money on marketing so we really get our donations from people who find out about us. Having those conversations and sharing our information is crucial to our organization. We have found that some businesses or organizations like to make it a competition. For example, one business complex had a peanut butter and jelly competition to see what would be donated most: peanut butter or jelly. Making it fun like this can be a way that people are able to invite the community to get involved to feed these children.”
“We are really having a hard time finding jelly that is in a plastic jar,” Chavez said. “We also always need peanut butter, snack cups on macaroni and cheese, and chunky soups. We want those foods that the children like to eat as well as things that give them those nutrients they need. A full list of items we hand out is on our website.”
Any child in Prosper, Celina, or Gunter can receive either one-time assistance or regular assistance on breaks.
“We work with the schools to know who may need help, but we found over COVID that there were children that the counselors did not know needed help,” Chavez said. “We encourage parents to reach out to us so we can get the children the food they need.”
Information about the organization is on the website, as well as on Facebook. Additionally, a list of each food item needed, as well as giving methods, are also available on the website. The main website is lovepacs.org.
