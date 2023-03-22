 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured spotlight
Show the Love!

Lovepacs opens new pantry location in Prosper

  • 0
IMG_20230310_161454.jpg

Throughout North Texas, families struggle to provide adequate food for their children when school is not in session.

With schools providing breakfast and lunch, and often a snack for children during the day Monday through Friday, those additional healthy meals are often difficult to afford over breaks such as spring break or during the summer months when school is not in session. Recently, during spring break earlier in March, the Lovepacs organization was busy filling boxes to provide for these children in need.

IMG_20230310_161419.jpg
IMG_20230310_161411.jpg
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Star Local Media

Allen American

Carrollton Leader

Celina Record

Coppell Gazette

Flower Mound Leader

Frisco Enterprise

Lake Cities Sun

Lewisville Leader

Little Elm Journal

McKinney Courier Gazette

MesquiteNews

Plano Star Courier

Rowlett Lakeshore Times

The Colony Courier Leader

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred