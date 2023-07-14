Meet the couple behind Famous in Oregon, Prosper's TikTok-famous plant store

When people ask Tanner Mitchell where he is from, he would tell them he was from Oregon. The first thing they would talk about is how pretty the plants are in Oregon.
Now, Tanner owns a family-owned plant shop in Prosper along with his wife, Erika Mitchell. Tanner and Erika met through Tanner’s job at a tire shop, where Erika took her car to get some work one day. The rest, they said, is history.
“Plants are famous in Oregon,” Tanner said, which is where the business name Famous in Oregon comes from.
Tanner brought plants he remembers growing up with in Oregon to Texas, where he now has lived for the past 12 years. Tanner is also known as “Tanner the Planter” by over 1.5 million followers on the popular social media platform, TikTok.
“Where I grew up is just surrounded by mountains and so I was always used to being in the mountains and all my family has a bunch of plants,” said Tanner. “Moving here, it is as flat as flat can be so I started bringing in some of the plants I remember growing up with.”
Making plants survive and thrive
Despite many years of people owning house plants, there is still so much conflicting information, said Erika. This motivated Tanner to get to the bottom of it, she said, and to find what worked through his own experiments, videos and methods. People have grown to love Tanner the Planter after seeing their own successful results.
“He became kind of disenchanted with the information out there on house plants,” Erika said.
Most people struggle to keep their plants alive, however, Famous in Oregon did the work to discover, through Tanner’s own research and studies, what worked best for different living environments for the plants.
“When I would do my own experiments and X, Y, I would post about it on social media, on Instagram and Facebook mostly, and people were pretty grateful for that information, and they wanted to buy my plants and support me in one way or the other,” Tanner said. “I convinced Erika to do some farmer’s markets with me, and then we started selling on Facebook Live, and we did so well with that that we were able to afford the brick and mortar here, and now we still sell online.”
“We ship all over the United States and Puerto Rico,” said Tanner.
Tanner’s favorite plant in the store is the monstera, which he said he has done numerous experiments on. But his favorite ones in general are orchids. The hoya rope compacta plant is Erika’s favorite plant.
“We just had our third birthday fiesta in May,” said Erika.
Previously, Tanner and Erika owned a Party Rentals bounce house business called Engine 9 Bounce in Prosper for about nine years and sold it last year in June. They said having this prior business helped them because of the connections they had already built within the community.
The care and feeding of a Famous in Oregon treasure
“We really love our local customers; they are crazy loyal,” said Tanner.
Once a customer buys a plant, they can join the store’s private Facebook group. As opposed to large chain groups, this Facebook group only has a couple thousand members, said Tanner, so it is a more community based support system.
Tanner said the community comes together on Facebook and offers tips and tricks for when someone might need to repot their plant two years down the road and needs some advice, and of course the owners are also willing to help walk customers through those steps.
“We call ourselves your North Texas full-service plant shop, and that’s because we do pretty much anything related to plants,” said Erika. “We don’t just sell plants and send you on your way, we have care videos on our Youtube channel that Tanner spends a lot of time filming and editing and uploading.”
The Mitchells said tropical plants and houseplants are their speciality. Some services they offer include plant rentals for weddings, events, parties and plant maintenance. They also offer Zoom classes where they inform the online crowd on how to grow houseplants with confidence. Erika said they offer services such as plant packaging for customers who may be moving away.
They also do plant sitting, “so your neighbors don’t kill your plants,” they said laughingly, as they’ve seen happen far too many times. Tanner said they offer local classes too, where they go to a business and have an interactive class where they teach various plant classes.
Unlike most plant shops, the Mitchells said, they recommend different plants depending on the circumstances of where the plant lives, such as the lighting, air temperature and how often the owner can take care of the plant to ensure the best fit and success.
“With the way Prosper and Celina are growing, especially, there is nobody who does plant maintenance out this far from Dallas, so we want to be this area’s plant maintenance go-to,” Tanner said.
They carry some rare collector plants, but the snake plants, lisa cane trees and maranta lemon lime are the top sellers by the locals, according to the owners. During the holidays, Erika said, they bring in live Christmas trees from Oregon, and in the fall they have a pumpkin display.
“We are constantly restocking, the most beautiful time of year at Famous in Oregon is fall,” Erika said.
They also offer plant school, which consists of three sessions where Erika and Tanner go to the customer’s house for 20-30 minutes to answer any burning questions, rearrange plants in the right lighting or get help on how to help a struggling plant.
Tanner said, “everyone wants the education in different customizable ways.”
Most of their plants are from Florida, Canada, Hawaii, Mexico, California and Louisville, they said. Erika said they have good relationships with growers and a broker, who helps them gain access to hundreds of nurseries and arranges pick up for the ordered plants.
“We do not just send you home and say good luck,” Erika said. “We have a community group on our Facebook page, all of our staff is trained on how to take care of each plant that we carry.”
Erika said they are trying to grow the installation and maintenance portion of their business. In the future, they have considered teaching other plant shops how to grow plants, Tanner and Erika said, after many requests from shops.
“There are just countless people who have reached out to us and been like ‘We have never been able to take care of plants before, and now I have 20 in my house, they’re all thriving,’ because we take the time to educate them on the basics,” said Tanner. “It’s that continued education and the help beyond the sale that sets us way apart from everyone else.”
1.5M TikTok followers and counting
The first summer after opening the store, Tanner’s teenagers encouraged him to get on social media.
“I started posting just some of what we were doing around the store like, ‘I'm repotting this plant, here’s how I do it, here’s a fun little trick for it,’” said Tanner. “I think I posted like two or three videos, and I didn't get on the app for months, and then I got on there and we had like 14,000 followers.”
Erika said the TikTok had surpassed all their other social media outlets, without their knowledge.
“We got on it, and all those videos had gone viral,” Tanner said. “I was like, ‘That was pretty easy. Let me just keep showing what we’re doing around the store, other repotting, other tips, other things that I’ve learned.’”
Since then, their social media accounts have continued to grow, and Erika said social media management is a full-time job for their business. Their Instagram account has more than 300,000 followers, and their Facebook account has over 200,000.
Tanner said he likes hearing the success stories on social media from people who have learned tips and tricks from him and been able to keep plants alive for the first time ever.
“Sometimes we don’t have anybody local that comes in the store; it's only people who have traveled from Oklahoma, Louisiana or Arkansas,” Tanner said, accrediting customers who travel from all over to their social media presence.
Erika said that new people discover the shop every day.
“We still feel like we are a little bit of a hidden gem in Prosper,” Tanner said. “There’s so many people that don’t know, even just local people in Prosper have no idea that we are here and what’s going on and how we’re different than the big box stores.”
