The national sports and merchandise retailer, Rally House, plans to grow its presence in Texas by bringing a new store to Prosper in mid-2023.

Rally House Prosper will provide fans in the town with all sorts of local merchandise and sports apparel for their favorite pro and college teams. Nearby residents will also appreciate the numerous job openings coming with this new Rally House store, including vital leadership roles.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

