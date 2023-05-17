The national sports and merchandise retailer, Rally House, plans to grow its presence in Texas by bringing a new store to Prosper in mid-2023.
Rally House Prosper will provide fans in the town with all sorts of local merchandise and sports apparel for their favorite pro and college teams. Nearby residents will also appreciate the numerous job openings coming with this new Rally House store, including vital leadership roles.
Fans in and around Prosper, can count on this future Rally House location for quality apparel and merch to show hometown pride and team spirit. Along with offering many Texas teams, Rally House Prosper will also carry many well-known vendors, including Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, and other respected brand names. Another benefit of this upcoming Rally House store is that it will provide a boost to the local economy with employment opportunities.
The company is anxious to review applications and start filling positions with awesome candidates at Rally House Prosper. Those eager to learn more and apply for one of the many job openings can do so by visiting www.rallyhouse.com/careers.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.