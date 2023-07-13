Jennifer Lutes noticed during the 2008 recession there were no services for families in the Prosper and Celina area, who were struggling financially.
This led Lutes to start her nonprofit, the Cornerstone Assistance Network of North Central Texas (Cornerstone NCT).
“I finally said, ‘Okay let's try this,’ and then 14 years later here we are,” said Lutes.
Cornerstone is located in Prosper and seeks to help members of the community and surrounding communities who are in need.
Cornerstone will be hosting its first job fair on Aug. 24, which Makyla Nuthong, program director, will be leading. Nuthong helps the neighbors in need with their budgets and finances. She has been involved with Cornerstone for about four months.
“Our goal more or less is to empower our neighbors in the area to just make sure we are able to help people in a way that is sustainable,” said Nuthong.
Cornerstone offers many services including budget accountability, resume reviews, a job board and financial support. It can also help provide clothes and shoes if needed. Cornerstone offers financial support by helping to pay bills, mainly utility bills, but some rent as well. It also partners with N3, a food pantry in Prosper, to help neighbors in need of food.
“We are here to help our neighbors who are struggling to find not just their footing but their confidence with what they are doing moving forward, so that they don’t need us anymore,” Lutes said. “That’s the goal, get them back on their feet so that they don’t need us and that they can turn around and help others.”
Cornerstone hosts other events during the year, such as the back-to-school backpacks and a Christmas event.
Nuthong said they serve Prosper, parts of McKinney, Frisco, Little Elm, Celina, Aubrey and Gunter.
VOLUNTEERS
Cornerstone is able to serve these communities of North Central Texas due to its hard-working volunteers.
“Volunteering is the heart of what Cornerstone is about. So Cornerstone wouldn’t be able to do what it does if it didn’t have the volunteers to make it happen,” said Patricia Sharp.
Sharp started volunteering at a back-to-school backpack event and continued as a volunteer with Cornerstone for about two years, but this last year she is working as their case manager. During the last three years she is proud of the positive impact she has had on those she has served.
“Community service just in general has been something that has always been a part of who I am,” said Sharp. “So whether you have a lot or a little, just to be able to help others is the driving force behind that. And so what I like about Cornerstone is the people in the community are just really appreciative, they want to do better.”
Sharp volunteers because she believes it is the right thing to do. As a Christian, she said she is called to help serve her brothers and sisters.
“One of the things I’m passionate about is helping people self-discover whatever their goals and dreams are and helping them to accomplish them,” said Sharp. “So when I thought about my life purpose, I remembered Cornerstone and reached out.”
At the Christmas event, Sharp had the opportunity to talk to two single moms.
“I still remember their names and I still pray for them today because of that connection,” said Sharp.
Not only are the staff excited about Cornerstone serving the families, but the families are excited too.
“You can see the excitement that our volunteers have about them, you can feel the excitement from the families that we’ve served,” said Lutes.
Volunteers can be case managers, helping with finances and job finding, said Nuthong.
“I really do believe our families feel seen and heard as a person because of our volunteers,” said Lutes.
With a wide range of opportunities for volunteers, there is a place for everyone to serve in a way that best suits their talents and abilities.
“I could not do my job without the volunteers first and foremost,” said Nuthong. “They just do so much, they just offer so many different skill sets, that we as a collective in the office don’t always have and it's great for the neighbors to get different perspectives.”
There are opportunities for volunteers to take in donations, sort donations, clean the store, restock the resale store, help with events and check backpacks for all the supplies before they go to the kids, said Lutes.
“I’ve seen lives changed,” said Sharp.
Lutes and Nuthong both expressed that more volunteers are always welcome.
“They are the ones honestly that are building the relationship with the community and with all of our neighbors that come through here. It’s not necessarily us, we’re helping direct those things so to speak, but they are essentially the faces of Cornerstone,” said Nuthong.
JOB FAIR ON AUG 24
The job fair will be at Gateway Church in Prosper Aug. 24, from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. There are around 20 employers actively hiring at the event. Anyone in the community looking for a job is welcome to attend.
Cornerstone is still looking for more employers for the job fair, which is free for employers to be a part of and free for anyone to attend. To participate, interested employers can email makyla@cornerstonenct.org.
“The communities have really supported Cornerstone for years, and so we wanted not only to be able to help our families with this, but we also wanted to give back to the community with this,” said Lutes.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by going to cornerstonenct.org/events/2023/8/24/job-fair.
To learn more about their programs, visit cornerstonenct.org/.
There are two classes in August, resume creation and review and also mock interviews, available to anyone in the community, with an RSVP, said Nuthong. More information will be provided on
their website under events cornerstonenct.org/events.
“Cornerstone has that genuine heartfelt mindset to help, and they are committed,” said Sharp.
“This year has been tough on everybody, and we are seeing that in Cornerstone as well, so if you would like to be a part of us we would love to have you, if it’s through volunteering or donations, financially or donations with your stuff that would be great,” Lutes said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.