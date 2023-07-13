Cornerstone Assistance Network.jpeg

These Rock Hill High School seniors were busy volunteering their time this morning recently to the Operation Back To School at Cornerstone.

 Cornerstone Facebook page

Jennifer Lutes noticed during the 2008 recession there were no services for families in the Prosper and Celina area, who were struggling financially.

This led Lutes to start her nonprofit, the Cornerstone Assistance Network of North Central Texas (Cornerstone NCT).

