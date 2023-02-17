Prosper is asking residents to share their input regarding the future of a downtown area park via a public survey.
The survey, open from Feb. 1 through March 1, asks residents to share their opinions regarding planned improvements and amenities for the downtown Prosper Park.
The three-acre park is located on Broadway Street between North Church and North Parvin streets. An official park name has not yet been announced.
Residents who take the online survey are asked to rank planned improvements that they'd like to see at the park. Options include a looped trail, playground, lighting, landscaping and more. Survey takers can also indicate which elements they don't want to see added to the park.
According to a video produced by the town of Prosper, the park site is a former homestead. The house was removed from the property around 2011, and the town of Prosper bought the land in 2017.
Survey results will be available on the town's website, according to the video. Access the survey at this link: bit.ly/3YXxP6P
Questions regarding the park should go to Parks and Recreation Director Dan Baker (dpbaker@prospertx.gov).
See the video here:
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.