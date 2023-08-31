Prosper file.jpg

File photo

 Courtesy of town of Prosper / Facebook

Prosper’s monthly development services report continues to provide a snapshot look at housing and commercial development in the town.

The town has released its report for July 2023 development activity.


Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments