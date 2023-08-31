Prosper’s monthly development services report continues to provide a snapshot look at housing and commercial development in the town.
The town has released its report for July 2023 development activity.
According to a list of single family residential permits issued by subdivision, permits for a total of 90 houses were issued in July 2023 with 663 permits being issued for the year to date. The Windsong Ranch development tops the list with 40 permits being issued in July and 208 permits being issued for the year to date. The Star Trail development had 22 permits issued in July and records 51 permits for the year to date. The Greens at Legacy subdivision records 31 permits for the year to date, followed by the Lakes at Legacy development with 30 permits for the year to date.
A number of residential projects have been listed as “shovel ready” in the report, which indicates projects that have approved final plat applications by the town’s planning and zoning commission.
Shovel-ready residential projects include the 98-acre Park Place development with 206 lots; the 43-acre Brookhollow West development with 149 lots; and phases 11, 12 and 13 of Star Trail, which comprise a combined total of 105 acres and 313 lots.
According to the report, building permits have been issued for multiple multifamily projects, including LIV Multifamily (300 units), LIV Townhome-style multifamily (30 units), Gates of Prosper multifamily (344 units) and Brookhollow (300 units).
Commercial development in Prosper continues to evolve. The report notes 28 shovel-ready non-residential developments, including schools, office developments, restaurant and retail development and a wireless communication tower. Of those projects, five have a building permit under review. That includes:
Broadway Retail, a retail and restaurant development listing 11,843 square feet in building space;
Prosper Trails Memorial Park, a cemetery and funeral home listing 7,978 square feet in building space;
CHC Medical Office Building B, a multi-tenant building listing 9,255 square feet in building space;
Preston Commons, a retail/medical office project listing 9,012 square feet in building space;
Residence Inn, a hotel listing 123,452 square feet in building space.
Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
