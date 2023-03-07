The Prosper ISD Board of Trustees met for the February meeting on Monday, February 27. This was the first meeting since the special board meeting on February 7 in which Trustee Debra Smith was elected as President, following the resignation of former Trustee President Drew Wilborn.

The meeting began with the celebration of the successes of the Rock Hill High School UIL state champion diver Luke Sitz and Prosper High School state runner-up swimmer Jacob Wimberly.

