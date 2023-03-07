The Prosper ISD Board of Trustees met for the February meeting on Monday, February 27. This was the first meeting since the special board meeting on February 7 in which Trustee Debra Smith was elected as President, following the resignation of former Trustee President Drew Wilborn.
The meeting began with the celebration of the successes of the Rock Hill High School UIL state champion diver Luke Sitz and Prosper High School state runner-up swimmer Jacob Wimberly.
“The way that these two young men represented in Austin, we are so proud,” Prosper ISD Superintendent Dr. Holly Ferguson said. “We are proud of you and we want to thank you and your parents. We know how many hours you spent in practices and traveling back and forth. We know that you worked hard to do your best and represent our district.”
Director of Payroll Keri Beth Croy was recognized for receiving the Texas Association of School Business Officials RISE Award. This award is given to employees of a Texas school business office who are nominated for being a leader in their profession.
Ferguson recognized the Prosper ISD Theater Program.
“Prosper ISD is well known for our Fine Arts Department,” Ferguson said. “When you attend these performances, you will be impressed. These kids will absolutely blow you away. I have heard from our community and time and time again they will say that it is like watching adults in a professional performance.”
A check from the Prosper Education Foundation was presented to the school district. The Prosper Education Foundation provides scholarship funds for graduating students as well as teachers in Prosper ISD for continuing education. The check for $682,400 which will go toward teacher support and student programs and scholarships.
During public comment on non-agenda items, a member of the community took time to speak on the safety of schools and the role of the Prosper ISD Police Department. Janette Church, a teacher and parent in the district, said, “Part of our new hire training included a brief history of how and why the Prosper ISD Police Department came to be,” Church said. “To say I was impressed would be an understatement. To learn that PISD has an officer on every campus at all time, and multiple in the high school, I was awestruck. This made me realize that the district’s main priority is the safety of the students. Tonight I want to say thank you for going after a grant for further safety measures for our children."
The Trustees heard a report from the Future Farmers of America program. This is part of the Career and Technology Education Courses offered by the district. Over 700 students are enrolled in an agriculture class and 187 students participate in FFA. In these courses, students can earn up to six industry-level certifications, including internships with local veterinarians. FFA students have earned a national level award as well as several state awards.
The board heard an update on enrollment. At the time of the meeting the district had 25,428 students enrolled. All four schools scheduled to open in August are on schedule.
The board considered and approved the Guaranteed Maximum Price for Elementary #18. This will be built north of Hayes Middle School in Frisco. This estimate is slightly above $36 million. While inflation has continued to rise, the cost of concrete and steel went down a small amount according to recent bids for the project.
The Trustees approved a missed school day waiver, as there are not enough bad weather days to make up the minutes needed. The district did require the students to attend school on the bad weather days already in the calendar for the rest of the school year.
The Trustees approved a lease agreement with T-Mobile, in partnership with the Town of Prosper, for a 210 square foot parcel of land near the natatorium. T-Mobile will pay the district $1,500 a month for five years. That may be extended past the five years. The tower will not be visible to the community.
The State of Texas provided grant money for safety materials for the schools in the district. The state requires that they get bullet resistant shields in some locations. Due to safety concerns the district is not allowed to give further details on the location of the shields.
The public had an opportunity to speak with the board on non-agenda items. Two students spoke about the district and their appreciation for the programs, especially Hope Squad. Two speakers encouraged the board to be forthcoming with documents regarding the independent investigation regarding the behavior and district response to alleged abuse by bus driver Frank Paniagua. One parent thanked the board for supporting the Hope Squad. One speaker was removed from the meeting for not following stated rules.
Ferguson gave a report about the job fair the district hosted in early February. Forty-eight staff members have already been hired for the district. More employees will be hired before the start of the 2023-2024 school year. Additionally, Ferguson said that over 50 graduates from PISD have returned to the district to work. The district has presented “OG” signs for those employees.
The board met in executive session for about ninety minutes. When they returned, they approved the hiring of all contract personnel. That was the only action item.
The Prosper ISD Board of Trustees meets once monthly for regular meeting, and then for special meetings as needed. Regular meetings are typically scheduled for the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m.
