The Town of Prosper Council met on Tuesday, February 28 for a regular meeting.

Prosper Mayor David Bristol led the meeting and a quorum was present. This was the first meeting in which new Town Manager Mario Canizares was present. During the announcements, Council Member Christopher Kern informed the public of the following: Moonlight Movie will be on March 31 at 7 p.m., a nutrition workshop will be held Wednesday evenings, starting March 15.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

