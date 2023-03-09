The Town of Prosper Council met on Tuesday, February 28 for a regular meeting.
Prosper Mayor David Bristol led the meeting and a quorum was present. This was the first meeting in which new Town Manager Mario Canizares was present. During the announcements, Council Member Christopher Kern informed the public of the following: Moonlight Movie will be on March 31 at 7 p.m., a nutrition workshop will be held Wednesday evenings, starting March 15.
The Town Council heard a short presentation about the Achievement of Excellence Award earned by the Prosper Community Library. There are over 500 public libraries in Texas and only 73 were awarded the award. Director Leslie Scott thanked the Town Council and staff for their support of the library. Scott recognized each member of the library staff during the meeting, and stated that the library would not have received the award without their hard work. Mayor Bristol presented the library staff with a Proclamation.
The Town Council approved the Consent Agenda, including a motion to cancel the election May 6, 2023 as both Town Council members are returning to the Council unopposed. Three items were removed from the Consent Agenda, which means they will be discussed in a Town Council meeting. Information about the details of each item is available on the Town website.
No members of the community spoke during Public Comment.
Town Council discussed an amendment for an area located northside of Prosper Trail and west of Dallas Parkway. According to Town staff, the applicant would like to be approved to have a big box retailer. Additionally, the applicant would reduce the number of multifamily homes in this area. Finally, the applicant is wanting to move where the drive thru restaurants are in the plan. The total area that is in question is slightly more than 37 acres. An extended stay hotel is already approved for this plot of land, as well as an open space as part of this plan.
The Town has received at least seven letters with either questions or requests to screen the big box and multifamily building from the adjacent neighborhood. One update to the Plan was additional landscaping and not having a connection from the parking lot to the adjacent neighborhood.
David Bond with Spiars Engineering spoke to the Council, giving details about the future plans for this property. “The previous PD was approved in 2020,” Bond said. “If you have been out to the site, you would be aware that Lot 8 is under construction, and Lot 9 is in permitting right now. That is a drive thru coffee shop. We also have an extended stay hotel that is going through permitting. The multifamily housing is owned by someone else. There is a plan for a Costco, along with a fuel pump. We have moved the drive-thru around to facilitate traffic better, as you have requested.”
“We decided to come and talk to you more because we had landscaping approved in 2018 or 2019, but we know that the neighborhood would like us to have more landscaping and a barrier,” Bond said. “We will put that wall in when they construct Costco, so it goes in at the same time and they have continuity.”
“We know that there is a trail connection there,” Bond said. “We will make sure that there are some local plants to make sure that that area stays looking healthy.”
Steve Cross, with Costco, spoke to the Council about their store. “We are trying to take what is approved already, and are trying to put the Costco in that fits with what is acceptable in the Town,” Cross said. “We understand that the HOA of that neighborhood wants that barrier wall, which we will construct at one time.”
“We improved the westside of the property to accommodate the Costco,” Cross said. “Our buildings are set up the same way, so that we can have the parking convenient to our members. We worked hard to enhance the north property line, between us as the neighborhood. We will have a screened wall along there, and then a double row of evergreens on a berm between us and the Glenbrook neighborhood. We also will have a higher wall that will prevent people from the neighborhood seeing the trucks as they bring stock to the store.”
Members of the community spoke about this agenda item during the public hearing portion of this agenda item. One member of the HOA Board spoke to the Council and stated that Costco had been willing to work with them and she appreciated that. However, this member is concerned about noise from the multifamily housing. She asked the Council to focus on that aspect of the Planned Development.
Blake Patton, Glenbrook HOA President, spoke about Kent Drive, which is a small right of way between the neighborhood and this property. “We decided to restrict the access of Kent Drive,” Patton said. “We opted to not advocate for a gate because of the sound-proofing.”
Another resident in the Glenbrook neighborhood spoke stating that he has done a poll and that most people would like to have a gate with access from Glenbrook to the development. Three members of the community made similar requests online.
After these conversations, Mayor Bristol suggested that the Glenbrook residents speak with the HOA and decide if the majority wants access within the wall.
During the Council’s discussion, Council Members Christopher Kern and Craig Andres both said they were concerned about the mixed materials for the Costco building. “However, overall I am very excited to have this retailer in Prosper,” Council Member Craig Andres said. “I think you are providing a quality business and it will be wonderful to have you in our Town.”
Council Member Amy Bartley requested that the side that faces 1385 have a facade with more brick and stone. “I want people to see this Costco to look high quality,” Council Member Marcus Ray said. “There are nice Costcos in our area and it is important that we also offer our residents that high quality look here in Prosper.”
Cross commented on the facade of the building. “I know that some Town Councils like to have numbers, percentages of brick versus metal,” Cross said. “Instead, how Costco works is to talk about the facade and see what you really want the building to look like, rather than focusing on the percentage of the facade. I would like to talk about some elements we could include. We want to look at the building as a whole.”
“I want to be clear, this is not a Costco development, this is a change to the whole Planned Development,” Bristol said. “I thank Costco for answering so many questions for us, but this area will have other retailers, a hotel, and multifamily apartments as well.”
After discussion, this item is passed by the Town Council.
Council Member Andres suggested Town Staff address the pedestrians walking to 1418 Coffee Shop. Town staff will place signs reminding drivers to watch for pedestrians in the short term, with a possible cross walk later.
No action was required after the Council and Mayor Bristol met in Executive Session.
Prosper Town Council typically meets twice monthly, on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Residents are invited to attend these meetings or watch them live online. More information about the meetings is available on the Town website.
