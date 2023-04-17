Prosper Town Council met for the first of their two regular meetings this month on April 12 where council members heard a staff report about an agenda item concerning the speed limit on a portion of Frontier Parkway.

According to a study conducted by TxDOT, the speed limit should be reduced from 55 mph to 50 mph. After authorized by the Town Council, TxDOT will replace the speed limit signs. The council approved this item.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

