Prosper Town Council met for the first of their two regular meetings this month on April 12 where council members heard a staff report about an agenda item concerning the speed limit on a portion of Frontier Parkway.
According to a study conducted by TxDOT, the speed limit should be reduced from 55 mph to 50 mph. After authorized by the Town Council, TxDOT will replace the speed limit signs. The council approved this item.
Additionally, the Town Council heard a presentation about an agreement with the City of Celina related to the cost of the construction of interim asphalt improvements on Parvin Road, as well as funding participation for the design of Frontier Parkway from Legacy Drive to the Dallas Parkway. According to Director of Engineering Services Hulan Webb, with new funds coming from Denton County to fund other projects, Prosper had approximately $800,000 to fund new projects. A portion of these funds will go to the construction of Parvin Road, while the rest will go to the design of Frontier Parkway.
“I think this is a win-win, for both Celina and our Town,” Bristol said. “This will have a safer road for our residents and public safety officers.”
While this is the first portion of the improving Parvin and Legacy, county and federal monies will be sought out to help cover future improvements.
Both Celina and Proper agree that, as part of this process, Parvin Road will be renamed Frontier Parkway.
One member of the community spoke during public comment. This speaker lives off of Prosper Trail, and she spoke about the changes along that area. She also spoke about the design of the church which does not have many windows, has no bricks, and no steeple. Her main complaint is that there is a wide variety of types of businesses without a cohesive plan. She encouraged the Town Council to speak to the citizens about the building standards in that area.
The Town Council approved the agenda item authorizing the acquisition of property rights for a water line, including temporary easements. According to Webb, most of the water line will be in the right of way, which means that there is less property transfer required. This is a roll call vote, and all council members approved this item.
After executive session, council approved the construction of Costco in the Town. Bristol thanked member of the Prosper Economic Development Corporation, former Mayor Ray Smith, and the Costco representatives involved in the project. Unrelated, a new member was added to the Prosper Planning and Zoning Committee.
The Prosper Town Council typically meets twice monthly on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
