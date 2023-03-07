Guests were greeted by the Prosper High School Talonettes, the Rock Hill High School cheerleaders, and the Rock Hill High School dance team at the grand opening of Prosper’s Children’s Health Specialty Center campus.
The grand opening, held on Thursday, March 2, took place in the parking lot of 1300 Children’s Way. The excitement built as guests found their seats and the PHS Drumline made their way through the center aisle.
The event was attended by local elected officials from the Town of Prosper and Prosper ISD. Additionally physicians and nursing staff who will work at this facility attended and were available for questions after the event. Congressman Keith Self provided a proclamation to be read at the event and displayed in the facility. Two children who are patients at Children’s Health, including a PISD student, participated in the ceremony.
The Prosper Children’s Health Specialty Center offers multi-speciality care clinics, Children’s Health Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, and a PM Pediatric Urgent Care. The multi-speciality care clinics include audiology, cardiology, ENT, GI, general surgery, neurology, pulmonology, and urology. Sports medicine is designed to treat sports injuries, an acute injury/fracture walk-in clinic, and on-site sports medicine physician. The PM Clinic treats children through young adults, has an on-site lab and X-ray, and is open every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
President and CEO of Children’s Health Christopher Durovich spoke at the event.
“Today we are excited to be in the community of Prosper with this magnificent facility and the specialty care that it will be providing under our mantle of the right care at the right place at the right time with the right resources,” Durovich said. “It is such a privilege for us to be part of this community. We have, in a sense, grown up with you as you continue to get bigger and more prosperous. Wherever kids pray, play, go to school, or live, this is a pedestal on which they can rely, along with their families, for the best health care in the metroplex.”
Prosper’s Mayor David Bristol also gave comments at the opening ceremony.
“Back in April 2019, when this facility was announced, I was excited that Prosper was chosen for the northern campus for Children’s. I am more excited today to see the facility that you have created, and that is just the beginning. This 30,000 square foot facility sits on 72 acres owned by Children’s Health. This new facility will generate more than 10,000 new patient visits to Prosper each year. This facility will be a prominent feature in our community. As it is located on the Dallas North Tollway and Hwy 380, it will be easy to access for families from surrounding areas. This center will facilitate economic growth, not only in Prosper, but in the entire region. This beacon of economic development will attract new businesses and residents who will demand the very highest in pediatric health care.”
“This growth will be backstopped by the jobs created right here in this building, and the ones to come,” Bristol added. “These jobs will cut across the entire spectrum of the workforce with attractive salaries, and highly skilled and well paid professionals will buy houses here in Prosper.”
Bristol and Prosper Town staff focus on five centers of excellence, one of which is a focus on health.
“This vision starts with creating a center of excellence in health care, specifically pediatric health care,” Bristol said. “Children’s is a top 10 provider in the nation, and I am confident that they will continue to excel. This facility will also give Prosper ISD the opportunity to establish medical related career pathways for our students and encourage them to enter medical fields. These partnerships are just the beginning of great things that I see for the Town of Prosper and Children’s Health.”
President of the Northern Market for Children’s Health Vanessa Walls concluded the remarks. “This is a perfect opportunity for us to celebrate with our community here in Prosper,” Walls said. “We have a commitment to our mission at Children’s Health, and that mission is very simple and straightforward: to make life better for children. Today we advance that to make life better for the children in the Prosper community.”
“Kids are amazing,” Walls continued. “They are resilient, they make hard work worth doing. We are so glad to be here, in an area where people are moving with their children, so we can work with the community to make the lives of these children better.”
Blake Marsh, Prosper High School student and patient at Children’s Health, appreciates that there is a speciality center in Prosper.
“I was diagnosed with leukemia last year when I went for my athletic physical for school,” Marsh said. “I have completed my treatment and now am working to rebuild my strength so I can hopefully play football in the fall.”
“The doctors and staff all care so much about each patient when they come in,” Marsh continued. “They know that it is different to take care of children, and they keep that in mind. They make sure that we have as much fun as we can while we are healing. It is great that there is a place here in Prosper that parents can take their kids. It will not take so much time to get the help that they need.”
