Five Prosper Independent School District (ISD) students have been named National Merit Finalists, placing them among the top 1% of over 1.5 million students across the nation who entered the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The five students are Quinn Hungerford, Naysa Modi, Matthew Oh, Andrew Warren, and Catalina Zuo. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the finalists this month.

