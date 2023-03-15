Five Prosper Independent School District (ISD) students have been named National Merit Finalists, placing them among the top 1% of over 1.5 million students across the nation who entered the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.
The five students are Quinn Hungerford, Naysa Modi, Matthew Oh, Andrew Warren, and Catalina Zuo. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the finalists this month.
To become a finalist, the students had to submit a detailed scholarship application, which included information about their academic records, participation in school and community activities, leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards. They also had to submit an essay and score highly on the PSAT/NMSQT test.
The National Merit Scholarship Program is an academic competition for recognition and scholarships. High school students enter the program by taking the PSAT/NMSQT, which serves as an initial screen of approximately 1.5 million entrants each year. From this group, only 16,000 students are named semifinalists, and approximately 15,000 of them advance to the finalist level.
The five Prosper ISD students who have been named National Merit Finalists are now eligible for scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, corporations, and colleges and universities. Winners will be announced later this year.
