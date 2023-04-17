When Jason Galui and Prosper Mayor David Bristol met at a coffee shop to chat about all things Prosper, both were ready to take on the task of bringing residents of the town together.
Mayor Bristol, who was elected in 2022, had heard from residents that there was some political division in Town. Galui, who is the Executive Director of The Commercial Diplomacy Initiative at SMU Cox, focuses on bringing people together for civil conversations across political lines. These two leaders realized that a program encouraging these discussions would be beneficial for the Town of Prosper. What seemed like a casual conversation over coffee marked the beginning of the Prosper Exchange.
“Our community is filled with a wide array of education, informed, and experienced individuals of various backgrounds,” Bristol said. “Through my conversation with many of them, I have learned that people are hungry for facts and energetic conversations. We have become too polarized. With the inception of the Prosper Exchange, perhaps we will encourage enlightening and valuable discussion. By becoming more educated and informed, we can be more diligent in how we communicate and operate.”
Galui, an Army veteran, has worked both as a deployed soldier, as well as teaching at the West Point Academy. He served at the Pentagon and the White House. By the time he retired from the Army, Galui had served in various roles regarding national security under the leadership of both President Obama and President Trump.
“There are not many of us who have experience in the Oval Office with both of those Presidents, seeing that the daily work on both sides of the political spectrum is the same,” Galui said. “I kept feeling that I was getting this experience for a reason. There is something that should be done with this unique experience. Adding in my academic training, and I feel that we need to guide people to come together.
“We are all just people, doing the best we can with the information we have,” Galui continued. “With the national rhetoric, politics and having conversation has become a sport. We have become so polarized, where even our children are viewing a Republican or Democrat as the enemy. There are real enemies out there. We are Team America and we need remember that we can talk to each other. This project is about people talking to each other — one neighbor, one friend, one student, one co-worker at a time. We should not fall victim to allowing others to tell us what to think. This is our country. It is up to us to preserve this America, and we need to approach the experiment of democracy with curiosity and civility.”
The Prosper Exchange is sponsored by the Prosper Economic Development Corporation, along with the Prosper Exchange Planning Committee, and held its first event on April 13.
“We work together to select topics of interest, speakers, and locations,” said Mary Ann Moon, executive director of the Prosper Economic Development Corporation. “We invite and welcome topic and speaker suggestions. Please contact the PEDC with your thoughts.
Thus far, the Prosper Exchange has hosted two conversations. The topic of the first session was immigration with Dr. Cullum Clark, Director of the Bush Institute at SMU Economic Growth Initiative, and Bill Holston, Executive Director of Human Rights Initiative of North Texas, speaking at the event. The second session, held on April 13, featured Collin County Tax Assessor Ken Maun and Prosper ISD Chief Financial Officer Dr. Kyle Penn who spoke on local tax issues. Details about the third and fourth session have not been announced.
“All we want to do is bring people together to have real conversation, real discourse,” Galiu said. “If we can not do this in Prosper, Texas, a town of 35,000, where most of us have chosen to come live here, the American Experiment might be doomed. We are confident that we have more in common than we have different. Let’s come together and show ourselves and the rest of the country that we can come together and have conversations. We can have these conversations and still love each other, still shake hands, and still live in community.”
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
