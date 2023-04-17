Prosper Exchange_5.jpg

On Thursday, April 13, the Prosper Exchange event held a conversation on local tax issues featuring Collin County Tax Assessor Ken Maun and Prosper ISD Chief Financial Officer Dr. Kyle Penn.

When Jason Galui and Prosper Mayor David Bristol met at a coffee shop to chat about all things Prosper, both were ready to take on the task of bringing residents of the town together.

Mayor Bristol, who was elected in 2022, had heard from residents that there was some political division in Town. Galui, who is the Executive Director of The Commercial Diplomacy Initiative at SMU Cox, focuses on bringing people together for civil conversations across political lines. These two leaders realized that a program encouraging these discussions would be beneficial for the Town of Prosper. What seemed like a casual conversation over coffee marked the beginning of the Prosper Exchange.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

