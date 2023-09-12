Prosper zoning 1.png

A rendering of the town square looking south for the proposed Pradera development. 

 Rendering accessed through town documents

A mixed-use development is gearing up to sprout off the Dallas North Tollway corridor in north Prosper.

On Aug. 22, Prosper’s town council unanimously approved zoning and a development agreement for the Pradera Development, a mixed-use project on roughly 34 acres of land located north of Prosper Trail and west of Dallas Parkway.

Prosper zoning 2.png

A rendering of the proposed Pradera development.

Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media.

