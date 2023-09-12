A mixed-use development is gearing up to sprout off the Dallas North Tollway corridor in north Prosper.
On Aug. 22, Prosper’s town council unanimously approved zoning and a development agreement for the Pradera Development, a mixed-use project on roughly 34 acres of land located north of Prosper Trail and west of Dallas Parkway.
The development would include a 25-acre highway subdistrict and a 9-acre neighborhood subdistrict, according to town documents. The neighborhoods subdistrict is slated to act as a buffer and transition towards the residential development across Shawnee Trail, while the highway subdistrict is slated to “encourage the creation of a pedestrian-oriented, vertically integrated, mixed-use, urban environment, providing shopping, employment, housing, business, and personal services.”
The project proposes a maximum of 730 units in its highway subdistrict with 75% as apartments and 25% as condominiums. The first-floor square footage of the highway subdistrict is slated to be used for non-residential uses.
The item came to the council with a recommendation for approval from both town staff and from the planning and zoning commission.
“Town Staff recommends approval because this request follows the design guidelines and will provide innovative opportunities that the Town envisions along the Dallas North Tollway,” a city document related to the item stated. “The request to rezone 34.7 ± acres is located north of Prosper Trail and west of the Dallas North Tollway, a major corridor into the Town of Prosper, and aims to create a unique mixed-use development that includes detailed design and development standards.”
The document noted that “there are concerns with the additional multifamily units as per the comprehensive plan. The Dallas North Tollway Design Guidelines expected additional multifamily units along the Dallas North Tollway.”
Council commentary included notes about the zoning item’s proposed multifamily products.
“I do want to lay out that this puts us at our cap, that we have set in our comp plan, and it would be very difficult to move forward on further multifamily zoning until things happen to change the zoning that we have and the units that are already allocated and on the ground,” Prosper Mayor David Bristol said. “And so that is a requirement for me to approve anything further.”
Bristol later added: “So that everybody can hear it very pointblank, to the rest of the development community, we have to resolve the issue that we have, and that is the total number of units along the tollway corridor. (...) The applicant has met our tollway design guidelines, he’s met our zoning ordinances, the P&Z has looked at this particular property I believe three or four times through initial hearings, joint work sessions and has passed it now on the latest episode, 7-0. So as much as I may or may not like it or have uncertainty, I believe the steps have been followed exactly.”
Councilman Chris Kern said he continued to have “heartburn” with the overall number and longevity of the project, but noted that his objection was not to multifamily development in general.
“This is where we want it,” Kern said. “This is where we’ve said we wanted it, along the tollway, but we’re trying to balance out the max that we want. And so I continue to struggle with it. I think most people are in agreement that the applicant has acquiesced to all of our requests. It’s in line with what we set forward in the tollway guidelines.”
“This applicant, just so that our public understands, went through a year-long process, meeting with each of us individually as well and incorporating everything we’ve asked them to do,” Councilwoman Amy Bartley said. “So to me, my feeling of it is, we said mixed use on the tollway, that includes multifamily, they continued to reduce their count to get to where we wanted to be.”
Barley added that the developer mixed in for-rent and for-sale products to its proposal.
“I think that this is going to be a good example to any other developer on the tollway that wants to come and do something, that incorporates design guidelines, taking into account our setbacks, our landscaping, our materials, all of the things that are included here in this development agreement,” she said. “So I am very pleased with the final product, and thank you for working with us.”
A general timeline indicates that building design would take place between 2024 to 2026, with civil construction spanning 2025-2026 and building construction kicking off in 2026.
An in-depth timeline indicates that townhome construction is planned to begin in December 2026 and to go through 2029; the first retail building would begin construction in 2027 and be complete in 2029; construction on apartments and a town square would begin in 2030 and go through 2032; construction of a hotel would begin in 2032 and be complete in 2035; and the first office building would begin construction in 2038 and be complete in 2040. The timeline goes through 2043, which is when the second office building is planned for construction completion.
See the full timeline, presentation and discussion at prospertx.new.swagit.com/videos/269906.
