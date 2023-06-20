The Prosper Chamber of Commerce has joined forces with Collin College's Corporate College group to present an exclusive leadership development series tailored specifically for local businesses.
This partnership aims to equip individuals and teams with essential leadership skills through a comprehensive program consisting of six classes held over six months.
The program encompasses a diverse range of topics, each designed to provide unique insights and enhance participants' leadership abilities. The six-month course includes the following modules:
The Art of Servant Leadership
Creating and Delivering Compelling Business Communications
Managing and De-Escalating Conflict in Personal and Professional Settings
Leading with Emotional Intelligence - the EQ Factor
Assessing Team Talent, Group Dynamics, and Strengths
The Art of Delegation and Empowerment
Individuals have the flexibility to enroll in either specific classes of interest or the full six-month bundle. The program has been crafted with the needs of participants in mind, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience.
To learn more about the series and secure your reserved seat, interested individuals can visit the following link: https://tinyurl.com/2zbardum. By clicking on the title of each offering on the website, detailed information about each class can be accessed.
As an exclusive benefit for Prosper Chamber of Commerce members, a special promotional rate is being offered. Participants can enjoy a discount of $20 off per individual session or $50 off the already discounted bundle. To avail of this offer, individuals purchasing the bundle can enter the promotional code PLC23B during checkout, while those enrolling in individual classes can use the code PCLS23S.
The classes will be conducted at Collin College Celina Campus, located at 2505 Kinship Pkwy, Celina.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.