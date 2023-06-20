Dice form the words "learn" and "lead".
Frank Harms

The Prosper Chamber of Commerce has joined forces with Collin College's Corporate College group to present an exclusive leadership development series tailored specifically for local businesses.

This partnership aims to equip individuals and teams with essential leadership skills through a comprehensive program consisting of six classes held over six months.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

