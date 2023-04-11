Prosper Chamber of Commerce will give residents a chance to ‘Meet the Candidates’ on April 20 Apr 11, 2023 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Support Local Reporting - Become a Star Supporter! On Thursday, April 20, Town of Prosper residents will have a chance to "meet the candidates" as the Prosper Chamber of Commerce will present a candidate forum, sponsored by Linebarger Attorney at Law.The Meet the Candidates event will begin at 6 p.m., and doors will open at 5:45 p.m. at the Community Room at Children's Health Stadium, 2000 Stadium Drive in Prosper.Candidates for Prosper ISD Board of Trustees places 2 and 5 will be in attendance.Candidates running for Place 2 are Aimee Boots, Dena Dixon and Siva Pilli. Candidates running for Place 5 are Jim Herblin, Kurt Kuehn, Eileen Riverside and Tommy Van Wolfe.You can view candidate bios and more at this site: https://www.prosperchamber.com/meet-the-candidate/ Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Law Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week Frisco to release investigative report regarding former Frisco fire chief, current mayoral candidate Mark Piland Frisco police respond to multiple burglaries between March 27-April 2 Plano police respond to three assaults one robbery and other crimes Plano Police Department investigate fatality crash Most Popular Sports Stories Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week Third time is the charm: Marcus slays Southlake Carroll, advances to state tournament for 1st time since 2018 Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: McKinney Boyd's Lauren Omholt Power surge: Young’s hitting has The Colony in hunt for 12th consecutive playoff berth Cowboys Ex Zeke Signing Wait: Brutal Game, Brutal Business Trending Recipes Things to Do
