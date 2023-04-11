On Thursday, April 20, Town of Prosper residents will have a chance to "meet the candidates" as the Prosper Chamber of Commerce will present a candidate forum, sponsored by Linebarger Attorney at Law.

The Meet the Candidates event will begin at 6 p.m., and doors will open at 5:45 p.m. at the Community Room at Children's Health Stadium, 2000 Stadium Drive in Prosper.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

