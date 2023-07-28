Prosper Central Fire Station (27).JPG

The Prosper Central Fire Station is located at 911 Safety Way.

 Courtesy of the town of Prosper

Prosper Fire Rescue is inviting the community to attend a grand opening of the town's new Central Fire Station at 9 a.m. Aug. 8.

The 30,800-square-foot facility will house both the central fire station and Prosper's fire administration. The facility includes a dual-purpose executive conference room, "seamlessly transitioning to the Town's Emergency Operations Center, enhancing the ability to respond swiftly and effectively to any situation," a town of Prosper press release stated. The facility will also be home to the fire marshal's office, a fitness facility and a 9/11 museum that will be open to the public. 


