Prosper Fire Rescue is inviting the community to attend a grand opening of the town's new Central Fire Station at 9 a.m. Aug. 8.
The 30,800-square-foot facility will house both the central fire station and Prosper's fire administration. The facility includes a dual-purpose executive conference room, "seamlessly transitioning to the Town's Emergency Operations Center, enhancing the ability to respond swiftly and effectively to any situation," a town of Prosper press release stated. The facility will also be home to the fire marshal's office, a fitness facility and a 9/11 museum that will be open to the public.
The station will also feature four pull-through apparatus bays and two additional apparatus bays. One of the bays will safeguard the 9/11 World Trade Center Mobile Memorial steel beam, the town stated.
The station is designed to host a truck company, engine company, ambulance and battalion chief and is slated to provide sleeping quarters for up to 13 firefighters.
"The layout has been strategically planned to ensure direct and swift access to the apparatus bay, optimizing response times," the town of Prosper stated.
The project represents phase two of the public safety complex, the town stated. The Prosper Police Station opened in October 2020.
"It brings to fruition the collective vision of our residents and Town Council, who overwhelmingly approved the initiative during the November 2020 bond election," the town of Prosper stated. "As we look towards the future, we are excited to announce that phase three of the complex will include a public safety training facility for both fire and police, enhancing our preparedness and proficiency further."
The Prosper Central Fire Station is located at 911 Safety Way. The ceremony is slated for 9 a.m. Aug. 8.
