A Broadband Public Input Meeting is scheduled to take place on May 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Prosper Town Council Chambers (250 W. First St.). This important meeting aims to gather input from Prosper residents regarding the available internet services in their community. The meeting will serve as an opportunity for residents to voice their concerns, provide valuable feedback and contribute to the assessment of broadband capacity in these regions.
In preparation for this meeting, Lit Communities, a third-party assessment advisor, has launched a quick survey for residents to complete. This survey plays a crucial role in evaluating the current state of broadband connectivity in the Prosper, Gunter, Anna, Van Alstyne, and Melissa areas. By participating in the survey, residents will directly influence the formulation of a comprehensive plan to enhance the quality and affordability of high-speed internet services in the region.
Additionally, upon completing the survey, residents will be asked to participate in a speed test to measure their current internet connection performance. The speed test data collected during this process will be instrumental in identifying areas for improvement and enhancing broadband services in the targeted areas.
The Broadband Public Input Meeting promises to be an engaging opportunity where community members can collectively contribute to the development of a robust broadband infrastructure. By actively participating in this initiative, residents will play a vital role in shaping the future of high-speed internet services in their communities.
Broadband refers to the transmission of large amounts of data over a high-speed internet connection. It enables the seamless and uninterrupted transfer of data, allowing for a superior online experience. Bandwidth, on the other hand, represents the maximum amount of data that can be transmitted over an internet connection within a specified timeframe.
