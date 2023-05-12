Prosper file.jpg
 A Broadband Public Input Meeting is scheduled to take place on May 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Prosper Town Council Chambers (250 W. First St.). This important meeting aims to gather input from Prosper residents regarding the available internet services in their community. The meeting will serve as an opportunity for residents to voice their concerns, provide valuable feedback and contribute to the assessment of broadband capacity in these regions.

In preparation for this meeting, Lit Communities, a third-party assessment advisor, has launched a quick survey for residents to complete. This survey plays a crucial role in evaluating the current state of broadband connectivity in the Prosper, Gunter, Anna, Van Alstyne, and Melissa areas. By participating in the survey, residents will directly influence the formulation of a comprehensive plan to enhance the quality and affordability of high-speed internet services in the region.

