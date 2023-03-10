The Prosper Community Library has been recognized for its excellence in library services and programming by the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association (TMLDA), an affiliate of the Texas Municipal League. The library has been awarded the prestigious 2022 Achievement of Library Excellence Award by TMLDA, which recognizes libraries that demonstrate excellence in each of ten categories, including customer service, technology, and community engagement.
“The Prosper Community Library has always been committed to providing exceptional library services to its patrons, and this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team of library professionals,” Library Services Director Leslie Scott. “The library has a long history of innovative programming that has engaged and served the Prosper community with a wide range of services and programs for children, teens and adults including children's story time, technology classes and community events.”
The library received a proclamation during the Feb. 28 council meeting in recognition of this accomplishment. The Prosper Community Library team is thrilled to receive this honor and looks forward to continuing to provide outstanding library services to the community. Watch the “thank you” video the Prosper Community Library shared with the community here:
In 2022, the Prosper Community Library had 10,354 members, 48,514 patron visits, 118,944 checkouts, 384 programs with 12,054 in attendance and 31 volunteers that worked 142 hours. For more information about the Prosper Community Library, visit prospertx.gov/library
