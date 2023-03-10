Prosper Community Library TMLDA Award.JPG

The Prosper Community Library has been recognized for its excellence in library services and programming by the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association (TMLDA), an affiliate of the Texas Municipal League. The library has been awarded the prestigious 2022 Achievement of Library Excellence Award by TMLDA, which recognizes libraries that demonstrate excellence in each of ten categories, including customer service, technology, and community engagement.

“The Prosper Community Library has always been committed to providing exceptional library services to its patrons, and this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team of library professionals,” Library Services Director Leslie Scott. “The library has a long history of innovative programming that has engaged and served the Prosper community with a wide range of services and programs for children, teens and adults including children's story time, technology classes and community events.”

