The Prosper ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday, May 15, for its monthly school board meeting.
The Board of Trustees and guests recognized the Visual Arts Scholastic Event award and honorable mention recipients. Each student was given an opportunity to speak about their art. This is a state-wide competition. Some of these projects are posted on the Prosper ISD website. Carolina Miao from Prosper High School and Claire Fassett from Rock Hill High School achieved the highest honor of being Gold Seal Recipients.
Superintendent Dr. Holly Ferguson recognized all of the Prosper students who achieved the level of Eagle Scout or Girl Scout Gold Star Award this year. Landon Davis, Pierce Hollman, Nikhal Srinivas, Jack Cartwright, Ethan Cochran, Michael Hirsch, and Emily Souksan each earned their Eagle Scout Award. Elizabeth Smith earned the Girl Scout Gold Star Award.
Next in the meeting was Ferguson announcing the names of schools that are being built as part of the 2019 bond referendum. Elementary #18 will be named after Betty Stewart. Stewart graduated from Prosper High School. “It is amazing that Betty has been here in Prosper, giving back, since she graduated,” Ferguson said. “ We wanted to honor her for being an example to our students.”
The next middle school will be named after Pete Moseley, who served as Superintendent of Prosper ISD from 1958-1976. Moseley Middle School will be the sixth middle school in the district, which will be on the west side of Prosper.
Board President Debra Smith was recognized for her service as a trustee, and then as president of the board.
“We are so thankful for everything that you have done,” Ferguson said. “The decisions you have made here have impacted the children and the community that will last a lifetime. You have always kept in mind the children, the staff, and the parents. You have served with grace, thank you.”
In other business, the board heard that currently there are 25,583 students enrolled in the district, and that all construction projects are on schedule. Detailed information regarding the enrollment for 2023-2024 school year is available on the Prosper ISD website, along with maps for each school’s boundary.
The board approved the 2023-2024 compensation packages for the district staff. This package was communicated to the staff on Tuesday, May 16 along with a video from the district’s CFO.
Trustees heard a presentation about the $282,743,503 guaranteed maximum price for High School #4, which will be located on the west side of the district. This includes building out a portion of a road to help with traffic in and out of the school. The Trustees approved this item.
Ferguson spoke about Unified Track, which is an athletic program that has students in special education and typically functioning students compete together. “This program is an example of how every student in our district counts.” Ferguson said.
Ferguson also spoke briefly about graduation, which is on Wednesday May 24 and Thursday May 25 at The Star in Frisco.
At the end of the meeting, Trustee Dena Dixon was sworn in for her second term as trustee, Place Two. Tommy Van Wolfe was sworn in for his first term as trustee, Place Five.
After the swearing in of these two trustees, the Board went into a second Executive Session for over two hours. Upon returning, the Board approved trustee Bill Beavers as President of the Board, Dena Dixon as Board Vice President, and Jordan Dial as Board Secretary. Additionally, as Board of Trustee Place Seven was left vacant after Drew Wilborn resigned from the board early in 2023. The Board voted to appoint Jim Bridges to Place Seven until the next Board of Trustees election.
The Prosper ISD School Board meets at least once monthly, typically on the third Monday of the Month. The next regular board meeting will be on June 19 at 7 pm.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
