The Prosper ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday, May 15, for its monthly school board meeting.

The Board of Trustees and guests recognized the Visual Arts Scholastic Event award and honorable mention recipients. Each student was given an opportunity to speak about their art. This is a state-wide competition. Some of these projects are posted on the Prosper ISD website. Carolina Miao from Prosper High School and Claire Fassett from Rock Hill High School achieved the highest honor of being Gold Seal Recipients.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

