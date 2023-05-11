Middle and high school students with special needs gathered with their friends and families for the annual Shades of Hope Foundation Special Needs Dance on Thursday, April 27. These students were able to join together for a meal, dancing, crafts, cookie decorating, and to have a stress free celebration of the end of the school year.
Stephanie Boozer organizes the event and said, "we invite all the children who are part of the Special Education programs at the middle and high schools, their families, and their caregivers to the dance."
The event was started by Mikayla Zimmerman during her senior year in Prosper ISD as part of a senior project. According to Boozer, Zimmerman contacted members of the ISD Special Education Department.
“I had wanted to do something for these students and their families,” Boozer said. “So when Mikayla had this idea, we worked together to start this program. We wanted to help these children and families. Mikayla comes back from college to attend this event each year.”
The dinner, dance, supplies, and gifts are all donated each year.
“We give each special needs student $100 to buy something that they have really wanted or needed,” Boozer said. “We also have gifts for each mom to remember the night. Additionally, we have donated gifts for all the teachers that attend.”
Hailey is another senior who attended the event. “I have been to the prom before and I had a good time,” Hailey said. “I like dancing with my friends. I really like being able to be with my friends. I like dressing up too. I want other kids to come next time.”
Prosper iSD Superintendent Dr. Holly Ferguson attended the event and said the dance not only gives students, but families and the staff a way to connect.
“We can really celebrate each of these kids that are so very important to the work we do here in Prosper ISD," Ferguson said. "This is not possible without a huge team of volunteers from our community. They show up every single year and put this together and make this a great experience for our students. It is fully funded, and we are fortunate to have such a great community who is continually giving back.”
Parents and caregivers also attend the dance. David Popovich attended the event with his child.
“Special needs kids, depending on what their need is, can be challenged socially,” Popovich said. “Having a community of families builds friendships for them, whether our children realize it or not. Additionally, not everyone knows how to navigate issues as questions arise. Having a community, we are able to get ideas from each other, be it behavioral issues our children may have, or financial decisions once they graduate, or what camps to attend over the summer.”
“I encourage other parents of special needs students to attend these events,” Popovich continued. “It is great to see the kids be themselves. Nobody here is judgmental. The kids feel safe and comfortable, and even we parents do not need to worry if our child is overwhelmed. Everyone here understands that. I truly hope that this organization continues to extend the invitation once these children graduate because it is so important to our families, and the children really love this dance.”
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
