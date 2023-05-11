Prosper Special Needs Prom_6.jpg

Middle and high school students with special needs gathered with their friends and families for the annual Shades of Hope Foundation Special Needs Dance on Thursday, April 27. These students were able to join together for a meal, dancing, crafts, cookie decorating, and to have a stress free celebration of the end of the school year.

Stephanie Boozer organizes the event and said, "we invite all the children who are part of the Special Education programs at the middle and high schools, their families, and their caregivers to the dance."

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 11 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

