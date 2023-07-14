The Prosper ISD Board of Trustees reviewed the 2023-24 preliminary budget report during its June meeting.
The report was presented by Prosper ISD Chief Financial Officer Dr. Kyle Penn. The final budget will be presented at the Aug. 28 Prosper ISD Board of Trustees meeting, when it is anticipated the the board will also approve the tax rate for the 2023-24 school year. Board President Bill Beavers said it is anticipated that the tax rate will decrease for the 2023-24 school year.
During the June board meeting, it was reported that enrollment at the time of the meeting was 26,471 students throughout the district. According to the district, officials anticipate a growth of more than 2,600 students this upcoming school year. Despite the enrollment growth, the district is still staring at a $6 million shortfall because of legislation that did not pass during the recent state legislative session, but could still pass in special session. If the bill passes, this support will help Prosper ISD fund its growth. Currently, revenue projections between state, local, and federal funding is $295,000,000.
During the preliminary budget report, the district is forecasting 2023-24 revenues at $295 million with expenses estimated at $305 million — equaling a $10 million budget shortfall.
“I recognize that this is a $10 million deficit,” Penn said. “One thing I want to point out is that the budget we bring is the worst-case scenario. The last three years the board has adopted a budget with a deficit of $8 to $13.9 million and every year has outperformed the budget by about $20 million. This is in line with what we have been adopting, and this allows us to be able to put money back in for savings. This allows us to have some safeguards.”
Prosper ISD Superintendent Dr. Holly Ferguson and Penn encouraged residents to contact their state representatives and legislators and request that they increase the amount the state requires per student, which would increase revenue.
