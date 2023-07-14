Screen Shot 2023-07-14 at 8.55.12 AM.png

The Prosper ISD Board of Trustees reviewed the 2023-24 preliminary budget report during its June meeting.

The report was presented by Prosper ISD Chief Financial Officer Dr. Kyle Penn. The final budget will be presented at the Aug. 28 Prosper ISD Board of Trustees meeting, when it is anticipated the the board will also approve the tax rate for the 2023-24 school year. Board President Bill Beavers said it is anticipated that the tax rate will decrease for the 2023-24 school year.

