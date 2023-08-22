PISD stadium.jpeg

Part of a PISD bond referendum will include funds towards a new 8,000-seat stadium. 

 Stadium image provided by Prosper ISD

Prosper ISD voters will be asked to consider $2.8 billion in bond proposals from the district this November. 

During its Aug. 21 meeting, the Prosper ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved adding a four-part bond referendum to the November ballot. 


