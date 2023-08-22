The decision also comes as PISD faces rapid growth, enrolling 3,000 new students each year. District enrollment has spiked from 1,000 students in 2002 to almost 28,000 students and 25 campuses in 2023.
Prosper ISD's website states that passing the bond package would not change the tax rate.
“We sincerely appreciate the Long Range Planning Committee's dedicated members, including parents, grandparents, teachers, and staff, from all corners of the school district. Their thoughtful and comprehensive work in formulating recommendations is commendable, as it aims to enrich the lives of our Prosper ISD students, staff, families, and community,” Board President Bill Beavers said in a district press release.
Here's a look at the proposed package:
Proposition A
Proposition A covers about $2.4 billion. That includes about $1.7 billion for new schools and facilities, including six elementary schools, two middle schools, a second early childhood school, a fifth high school, the completion of Richland High School (the district's fourth), an outdoor learning center and an administration and professional learning center.
The proposition also includes about $417.8 million to modernize current facilities. That involves updating Baker, Cockrell, Folsom, Light Farms and Rucker elementary schools, Reynolds and Rogers middle schools and Prosper High School. It also involves expanding Rucker Elementary School, Reynolds Middle School, Rogers Middle School and Prosper High School. Finally, this portion of the measure includes funds to update the current administration building for an alternate use.
The proposition also includes $132.3 million to reinforce safety and security measures and to upgrade technology infrastructure; $78.5 million to buy land for two new middle schools and six new elementary schools; and $35 million for buses and vehicles.
Proposition B
As part of Proposition B, the district is proposing $140 million to upgrade technology, providing "new devices for students, teachers and staff."
Proposition C
Proposition C, valued at $102.4 million, would go towards improving and expanding PISD's athletic facilities. That includes construction of a new 8,000-seat stadium, as well as renovations to turf and tracks at existing facilities.
Proposition D
The final proposition in the bond package proposes $125 million for constructing a new performing arts center.
The district has created a dedicated website regarding the referendum at prosperisdbond.net.
