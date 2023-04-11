Prosper, meet your new town manager Mario Canizares

On a Friday morning, from the top floor of Prosper Town Hall, Mario Canizares is addressing an email.
A resident had reached out with concerns about a nearby dumpster, and at around 9 a.m., Canizares was speaking with city staff about how to take care of it.
“It's just those little things that, in the grand scheme of things, are small things, but to that individual, to that citizen, it's a big thing, right?” he said.
A few weeks into his role as Prosper’s town manager, Canizares is used to days that entail talking about both the big picture and the smaller needs. A normal day will include anything from city council meetings to making sure a resident’s concern is brought to the right city staffer’s attention and taken care of. It might entail one-on-one meetings with city staff, meeting people in the community and working on shaping the big picture of Prosper’s future.
It’s the job of leading a town in metamorphosis.
Canizares was named Prosper’s town manager in January of 2023 and officially began his role on Feb. 20. He most recently served as city manager for Nachadoches and was Denton’s deputy city manager prior to that.
For Canizares and his wife, Jennifer, coming to Prosper meant returning to the DFW metroplex that they both call home. It meant being closer to family who live in Tarrant County, too.
“But really, what drew us to Prosper is the opportunity,” Canizares said.
He mentions downtown Prosper, which is in the midst of development projects and a metamorphosis into its future. He mentions the potential for development as the town continues to grow through the major corridors that punctuate the township.
“So really it's just an opportunity to come to an organization, help shape its future for future growth, but also just to sustain not only the growth, but to sustain the levels of excellent services that the community expects,” Canizares said. “So we're excited about being here in Prosper and just all the wonderful opportunities that it's going to bring.”
Canizares has known he wanted to be a town manager since around the age of 20.
He chalks it up to two college professors: one who steered him away from life as an attorney, and another who suggested going into public administration.
After a visit with the Lufkin, Texas city manager, he was hooked.
It became a career that led him to get a bachelor of arts degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of North Texas. That trail would lead him to roles with the town of Addison, city of Coppell, city of Denton and city of Nacogdoches. Now, he’s at the helm of a major plot point in the story of North Texas’s growth.
The town of Prosper is 27 square miles. On a map, it generally forms a rectangle that lands in both Denton and Collin counties. The town comprises six total miles of tollway corridor (three miles per side) and also boasts frontage on US 380. Sandwiched between Frisco to the south and Celina to the north, the town is the next stop in the population explosion that has bubbled up the Dallas North Tollway corridor.
That’s in the midst of a town organization that is also looking ahead to significant growth. As of March 31, the town employs 333 people, but the expectation is to grow by 75 to 100 people over the next five years — that includes police officers, firefighters, parks employees and more.
The town is in the midst of rolling out a $210 million bond program that will bring in infrastructure work. Development on streets, drainage, water and sewer projects are in Prosper’s sight line, with parks and fire station infrastructure projects earmarked for the future, too.
On March 31, during a discussion with Check Out Prosper — the town's newest daily online and monthly news company which is also part of the Star Local Media family — Canizares outlines four priorities as he approaches his role at the town’s helm. He mentions fostering a positive relationship with the town’s mayor and council; getting engaged with the community; economic development in the midst of growth and focusing on the culture of the town organization.
“As we continue to grow, there's high expectations of our citizens, of our mayor and council, and of each other to provide high levels of service,” Canizares said. “And for me, this is about maintaining and enhancing our organizational culture so that (...) even as we grow, we don't lose that sense of duty that we're here to provide a service to our community.”
Canizares said his role is as facilitator of ideas and working with the town council. He adds that the council recently underwent a visioning exercise to establish topics of focus. Those items, he said, include accelerating infrastructure, ensuring commercial corridors are ready for development, ensuring a growing and diverse tax base, providing good services to the community and developing downtown Prosper as a destination.
“So I have to ensure that our organization, our 333 employees, and those that we're hiring after that are aligned and that we're moving in that direction,” Canizares said.
Currently, the town is in the midst of other projects, including budget discussions and updating its comprehensive land-use plan.
At the same time, Canizares is focused on long-term goals like developing the organizational culture of the town.
“I want to make Prosper a place, from an employment perspective for our organization, an employer of choice,” he said.
The organization as it exists today is fairly young, he adds — those who have been there for five years are probably considered to have a long tenure due to the town’s growth.
“So I recognize that,” he said. “And so for me long term is to make sure we bring in kind of an aura of positivity to the organization, that we learn together and that we're growing our staff.”
