Prosper’s conservative Prosper Citizens Group, Dudes Talking Freedom podcast, Common Ground of Texas, and the Collin County chapter of the County Citizens Defending Freedom organization hosted a debate opportunity for the local candidates running for Prosper ISD Board of Trustees at Rogers Middle School on March 22. The debate was also streamed live on the podcast website and was offered with a real time translation to Spanish.
Doug Charles with the Prosper Citizens Group explained why they organized the debate.
“We all looked around and felt that there needed to be more robust discussion for the residents,” Charles said. “We have always had the debate that the (Prosper) Chamber of Commerce hosts but we know that a lot of people have more questions for the candidates. We agree that it is a great forum but many have felt that the questions asked were not deep questions. We decided to come together and host a non-partisan forum to allow the community to source all of the questions.”
The various hosts requested that the community submit their questions to the candidates.
“Members of the various hosting groups, along with others from the community came together to go through all the questions,” Charles said. “We grouped them into categories so that we were asking a variety of questions. The group normalized the questions and created a pool of possible questions for the moderator Jim Thomas to ask. The questions range from background about the candidate, issues for the ISD from academic excellence to how they would vote on certain issues. Our goal is to create a good discussion. Our goal is to inform the citizens either here in the audience or watching at home so that they are better equipped to vote. We want people to make an informed vote.”
While all six of the candidates were invited to the debate, only candidates Jim Herblin and Eileen Riverside participated in the debate.
“We are disappointed that Amy Boots, Kurt Kuehn, Tommy Van Wolfe, and Dena Dixon chose not to come,” Charles said. “We are not sure why they opted not to come. Even if we were coming in with hard-hitting questions, which we are not and that was clearly communicated, if you are asking for our vote why did you not come? The questions we have tonight are nothing compared to some of the questions that we received from the community. We really worked hard to make them fair, clear questions.”
There are various concerns residents of Prosper have expressed to the hosts to discuss in the debate, ranging from personnel issues to the scandals surrounding the alleged abuse of children by a bus driver in 2022 and the arrest and resignation of former PISD Board of Trustee President Drew Wilborn.
“There are tough questions that these candidates will need to answer daily,” Charles said. “Our goal was to provide a venue for these candidates to address these concerns. They all had over a month to plan on attending. This was intentional avoidance.”
“We are glad to have Eileen Riverside and Jim Herblin here to give the voters the information about their stance on these different topics,” Charles said. “It was important to us to have this broadcast live for people who are not able to attend in person, as well as to have it translated into Spanish for those who feel more comfortable listening to it that way.”
Including introductions, the national anthem, and the Pledge of Allegiance, the debate lasted for about 90 minutes. Each candidate was given two minutes to answer each question, and a minute to respond to a one minute rebuttal. About 150 viewers watched the video live, with the ability to comment on what was being said during the debate. Video of the debate is available on the Dudes Talking Freedom Podcast page on social media.
