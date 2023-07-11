The Prosper Police Department Patrol Division has apprehended three individuals that the Criminal Investigations Division has connected to a series of eight vehicle burglaries in the Villages of Legacy and Whitley Place neighborhoods in Prosper dating back to April 2023, the town announced Tuesday.
With assistance from the department's crime analysis unit, detectives identified the subjects and a related vehicle believed to be used in the Prosper crimes, as well as similar burglaries in the cities of McKinney, Frisco and Waxahachie, the town stated.
At approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday, the department received a Flock Safety Alert indicating the suspect vehicle was in town. Patrol officers conducted a traffic stop and confirmed the vehicle and occupants matched the suspects involved in the Prosper burglaries, the town stated. All three subjects were taken into custody, facing various warrants and charges. During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered five hidden firearms, one of which was confirmed stolen, along with multiple credit cards from recent burglaries in neighboring Celina, the town stated.
“I want to commend the tireless efforts of our patrol division, CID and CAU that led to these subjects being removed from the streets of North Texas,” Prosper Police Chief Doug Kowalski stated in a press release. “The illegal behavior of these suspects has negatively impacted residents in normally quiet neighborhoods in Prosper, as well as other cities in this region. Good policing and superb technology landed these subjects in the hands of law enforcement agencies that will work to have them prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
The investigation by CID and CAU also resulted in the referral of leads to the DEA and ATF for offenses that occurred outside of Prosper with other individuals.
