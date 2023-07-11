Prosper police file.jpg

The Prosper Police Department Patrol Division has apprehended three individuals that the Criminal Investigations Division has connected to a series of eight  vehicle burglaries in the Villages of Legacy and Whitley Place neighborhoods in Prosper dating back to April 2023, the town announced Tuesday. 

With assistance from the department's crime analysis unit, detectives identified the subjects and a related vehicle believed to be used in the Prosper crimes, as well as similar burglaries in the cities of McKinney, Frisco and Waxahachie, the town stated. 

