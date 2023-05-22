The Prosper Police Department has issued a missing persons bulletin for Aylin Figueroa, an 18-year-old Hispanic female.

Prosper Police have reason to believe that Ms. Figueroa could be in danger and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

