Prosper Coffee with a Cop.JPG

Coffee with a Cop program returned to the Town of Prosper after a hiatus due to COVID. The event was held Wednesday morning, March 1, and allowed residents to interact with member of the Prosper Police Department. The event was held at 1418 Coffee Shop in downtown Prosper

The newly opened 1418 Coffee Shop, located near Prosper Town Hall, was buzzing with activity early Wednesday, March 1 as people of the community came to meet with members of the Prosper Police Department. This particular event is hosted by David Bryan, although there is a possibility that other events will be hosted throughout Town in the future.

Prosper Police Chief Doug Kowalski spoke about the purpose of the event.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

