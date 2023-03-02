Coffee with a Cop program returned to the Town of Prosper after a hiatus due to COVID. The event was held Wednesday morning, March 1, and allowed residents to interact with member of the Prosper Police Department. The event was held at 1418 Coffee Shop in downtown Prosper
The newly opened 1418 Coffee Shop, located near Prosper Town Hall, was buzzing with activity early Wednesday, March 1 as people of the community came to meet with members of the Prosper Police Department. This particular event is hosted by David Bryan, although there is a possibility that other events will be hosted throughout Town in the future.
Prosper Police Chief Doug Kowalski spoke about the purpose of the event.
“This is an opportunity for the department to partner with a local business owner and gives us a chance to meet residents on an informal basis," Kowalksi said. "Residents get to ask us questions and learn about their police department. We have free coffee and breakfast for folks, as well as several officers from a variety of departments.
“A lot of times people have some concerns or questions but they are hesitant to call the police department or send an email,” Kowalski added. “We are happy to chat about our normal procedures or problems they may have in their neighborhood. I appreciate the owner of 1418 for hosting this event for us.”
Five-year-old Hudson attended the event with his dad and was able to meet police officers.
“I got to talk to the police officers,” Hudson said. “I think they are here because they love to get coffee and love to be in Prosper. They are here to protect the city. They gave me a toy and a coloring book. I think they are nice.”
Police officers took this time to remind children what to do in an emergency.
“If there was a problem in my house, I would call 911,” Hudson said. “It would be OK for me to talk to any police officer and ask for help.”
Officer Erin Hubbard organized this event.
“This is our first program of this nature since COVID,” Hubbard said. “We are just getting back into having programs like this. The purpose is to offer residents, or even those who work in Prosper, a chance to talk to officers. People are encouraged to come up and talk to us about any concerns. We may be able to address them now, or help them connect with someone who can address that particular concern.”
“From the side of the police department, it allows people to see that we are human beings and we really do care about the people in the Town,” Hubbard added. “It is nice for people to get to know us when they are not in an emergency situation, not in distress, or they are not getting a speeding ticket. It gives us a chance to talk about the programs that we offer residents. People do not realize that we offer resources. We can get information about mental health support, for example. Also, we are here in our uniforms so that children can see what we have on us and hopefully feel more comfortable once they get to know us.”
Prosper Town Councilmember Marcus Ray attended the event in support of the Prosper Police Department.
“I am excited to hang out with some of the best men and women in the area,” Ray said. “When police officers have a relationship with the members of the community, there is not a fear there. It builds that respectful relationship. I think we residents may forget that police officers are people outside of what they do for their vocation. Hiring quality people and supporting the police is a priority for the Town. We are really blessed to have events like this to bring people together.”
Owner of 1418 David Bryant spoke with officers and gave tours of the coffee shop.
“The building is a part of the Town's history,” Bryant said. “This is the former post office. We at 1418 are about community. It is an honor and obligation to serve the Town and the police department. Coffee is a connector. People have gathered around coffee for generations. We want to provide that for our police department, and for our Town. This Town is full of people with servant’s hearts. People who want to serve want to meet and connect with others, to build that relationship and to find out where the need is. The best time is to connect when there is not an immediate need or crisis. As Prosper continues to grow, these connections are becoming even more important.”
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
