As more people look to make a home in Prosper, the town continues to see interest in residential development rolling in.

According to the town of Prosper’s most recent development services report, Prosper issued 51 single family and townhome permits. In addition, 123 single family and townhome permits were finaled, and there were 3,131 inspections for single family and commercial developments.

