As more people look to make a home in Prosper, the town continues to see interest in residential development rolling in.
According to the town of Prosper’s most recent development services report, Prosper issued 51 single family and townhome permits. In addition, 123 single family and townhome permits were finaled, and there were 3,131 inspections for single family and commercial developments.
So far, single family permit numbers are lower than what was recorded in 2021 and 2022. While Prosper recorded 369 single family permits in the first quarter of 2021 and 289 single family permits in the first quarter of 2022, the town has recorded 202 single family permits for the first quarter of 2023.
A variety of single family residential projects across Prosper have been listed by the town as “shovel ready” in the report.
On the city’s east side, that includes the Brookhollow West subdivision, a 43.2-acre development with 149 lots. That also includes Lakewood phases 5 and 6. Phase 5 spans 40.8 acres and 98 lots while phase 6 includes 13.8 acres and 41 lots. Also on the east, the Malabar Hill subdivision is listed as shovel-ready, spanning 45 acres and 96 lots.
In the central part of the city, shovel-ready projects include Cambridge Park Estates phase 2, a 42.5-acre development with 110 lots. Also included is Legacy Gardens phase 2, a 45.6-acre development with 106 lots.
More to the west, shovel-ready projects include Star Trail phases 10, 11, 12 and 13. Combined, the four phases comprise 146.7 acres and 393 lots.
Also to the west, Windsong Ranch phases 6E, 7G and 9 are listed as “shovel ready.” The three phases combined comprise a total of 224 acres and 219 lots.
The report includes a list of multifamily projects that are shovel ready or under construction. That includes building permit issuances for LIV Multifamily (300 units), LIV Townhome-style (30 units) and Gates of Prosper Multifamily Phase 1 (344 units). The LIV developments are located at 400 West Fifth Street, and the Gates of Prosper Multifamily is located at 961 Gateway Drive.
As the town’s residential sector continues to grow, Prosper ISD is also looking ahead to the future. According to a list of April 2023 zoning and development applications in the town’s report, documents have been submitted for Prosper ISD High School No. 4 and Prosper ISD Middle School No. 6.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.